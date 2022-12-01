Pets of the week: Chance and Carl

Chance is a 3-year-old male pitbull/shepherd mix available for adoption. Chance is a sweet boy who loves to lean in close and get all the attention he can. He is well-behaved and loves to play. Chance is updated with vaccinations, has been neutered, dewormed, given flea/tick preventative, microchipped, 4DX tested (negative) and vet-checked. His adoption fee is $150 plus tax. Contact the Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, at 715-398-6784 or hsdcpets.com .

Carl. Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth

Carl is a 1-year-old pup looking for a loving home. He is very treat- and food-motivated. Carl is potty-trained and crate-trained. He is dog friendly and loves to play with doggy friends. Carl is a very active boy who will need lots of mental and physical stimulation. Carl likes walks, Kong toys, puzzle toys and loves the water. Carl knows basic commands. If you are interested in adopting Carl, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 .

