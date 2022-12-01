SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
Pets of the week: Chance and Carl

Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.

PETS_Chance.jpg
Chance.
Contributed / Humane Society of Douglas County
By Staff reports
December 01, 2022 10:00 AM
Chance is a 3-year-old male pitbull/shepherd mix available for adoption. Chance is a sweet boy who loves to lean in close and get all the attention he can. He is well-behaved and loves to play. Chance is updated with vaccinations, has been neutered, dewormed, given flea/tick preventative, microchipped, 4DX tested (negative) and vet-checked. His adoption fee is $150 plus tax. Contact the Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, at 715-398-6784 or hsdcpets.com .

PET_Carl.jpg
Carl.
Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth

Carl is a 1-year-old pup looking for a loving home. He is very treat- and food-motivated. Carl is potty-trained and crate-trained. He is dog friendly and loves to play with doggy friends. Carl is a very active boy who will need lots of mental and physical stimulation. Carl likes walks, Kong toys, puzzle toys and loves the water. Carl knows basic commands. If you are interested in adopting Carl, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 .

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
