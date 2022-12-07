SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pets of the week: Cameo and Margarine

Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.

PET_Cameo.jpeg
Cameo.
Contributed / Helping PAWS Pet Rescue
By Staff reports
December 07, 2022 11:01 AM
You might think of the word camouflage when you hear Cameo's name and he does like to blend in. He is a very sweet, laid back, and mellow cat and long for his own home with my brother Cabochan and no dogs please. He loves rubbing up against you with his chubby cheeks and cuddling on your lap. They have been waiting for months for a home and are out of sorts at the rescue. They have been sad and depressed but feel better when people spend time with them and give them lots of pets and love. Cameo is a bit overweight so would love to find a home that feeds him nutritious food in just the right amount. And as the two cats were declawed by a previous owner, they are gentle to furniture. Visit Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn or go to helpingpawswi.org .

PET_Margarine.jpg
Margarine.
Contributed/Animal Allies of Duluth

Margarine is 4 years old. She is shy at first, but once she trusts you she's very sweet. She loves exploring new spaces and getting lots of gentle pets. She is FeLV+ so she can't go to a home with other cats.

If you are interested in adopting Margarine, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 .

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

