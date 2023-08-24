Pets of the Week: Baby Girl and Mochi

Hi! My name is Baby Girl and I'm a 4-year-old feline looking for a loving home. I'm a sweet and sassy gal that wants to be the queen of your castle. I used to live with another cat, but I've decided that's not for me. So I'll need a home with no other kitties. I've lived with a dog before and I tolerated that, but ideally I'd like to be your one and only.

If you are interested in adopting Baby Girl, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341

Mochi. Contributed / Precious Paws

Meet Mochi! Mochi is a fun-loving, oversized orange and white male cat who walks around like he is the king of the shelter. Mochi gets along with other cats, loves to explore and be brushed. Mochi is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated and is ready to find his forever home.

Call Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm at 218-254-3300 to make an appointment for a meet and greet or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/ppaws2 . You can also fill out an adoption application at pphsc.com .

