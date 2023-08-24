Pets of the Week: Baby Girl and Mochi
Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.
Hi! My name is Baby Girl and I'm a 4-year-old feline looking for a loving home. I'm a sweet and sassy gal that wants to be the queen of your castle. I used to live with another cat, but I've decided that's not for me. So I'll need a home with no other kitties. I've lived with a dog before and I tolerated that, but ideally I'd like to be your one and only.
If you are interested in adopting Baby Girl, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341
Meet Mochi! Mochi is a fun-loving, oversized orange and white male cat who walks around like he is the king of the shelter. Mochi gets along with other cats, loves to explore and be brushed. Mochi is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated and is ready to find his forever home.
Call Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm at 218-254-3300 to make an appointment for a meet and greet or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/ppaws2 . You can also fill out an adoption application at pphsc.com .
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744, chaadopt.org .
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153, contentedcritters.org .
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to www.helpingpawswi.org.
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784, hsdcpets.com .
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425, mesabihumanesociety.org .
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485, adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota .
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email oreosadoptions@yahoo.com .
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com .
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732, starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html .
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com , 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com .
