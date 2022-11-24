SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pets of the week: Austin and Charlie

Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.

PET_Austin.jpg
Austin.
Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth
By Staff reports
November 24, 2022 09:58 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Austin is a 3-year-old pup who can be shy and nervous at first, but once he trusts you he is very friendly. Austin enjoys chasing after toys and showing off his tricks for peanut butter treats. Austin is a selfish lad when it comes to love, so he would prefer to be your one and only pet. If you are interested in adopting Austin, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 .

PETS_Charlie.jpg
Charlie.
Contributed / Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc.

Charlie is an adult, long-haired, beautiful Russian Blue mix. He is very shy, so he had been separated from other cats in his previous home. Charlie, who is now in foster care, has warmed up to his mom and loves being around her. However, he is very afraid of other cats. Charlie is looking for a very quiet home with someone to care for him and accept him just the way he is. Charlie is fixed, updated on shots and tested negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus. If you are interested in adopting Charlie, contact Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com , 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com . Warm Fuzzies always takes back their cats if you are not satisfied.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

Related Topics: PETS OF THE WEEKPETS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Reflections Keepsake
Community
Reflections: a memorial keepsake of lives lived
In January, we will be publishing a special page titled “Reflections” in the Duluth News Tribune.
December 16, 2022 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
PET_Princess.jpg
Community
Pet of the week: Princess
Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.
December 16, 2022 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports