Pets of the week: Austin and Charlie
Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.
Austin is a 3-year-old pup who can be shy and nervous at first, but once he trusts you he is very friendly. Austin enjoys chasing after toys and showing off his tricks for peanut butter treats. Austin is a selfish lad when it comes to love, so he would prefer to be your one and only pet. If you are interested in adopting Austin, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 .
Charlie is an adult, long-haired, beautiful Russian Blue mix. He is very shy, so he had been separated from other cats in his previous home. Charlie, who is now in foster care, has warmed up to his mom and loves being around her. However, he is very afraid of other cats. Charlie is looking for a very quiet home with someone to care for him and accept him just the way he is. Charlie is fixed, updated on shots and tested negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus. If you are interested in adopting Charlie, contact Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com , 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com . Warm Fuzzies always takes back their cats if you are not satisfied.
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744, chaadopt.org .
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153, contentedcritters.org .
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to www.helpingpawswi.org.
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784, hsdcpets.com .
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425, mesabihumanesociety.org .
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485, adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota .
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email oreosadoptions@yahoo.com .
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com .
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732, starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html .
