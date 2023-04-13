Pets of the week: Astro and Moxie

My name is Astro and I'm a 3-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I'm a sleek and beautiful boy that loves to run and play. I'm a little shy at first, and I'll need some help with my manners and commands, but I'm such a sweet and goofy guy once you get to know me. I love all kinds of toys and playing, and once I trust you I'll be your best friend for life. I don't get along with other dogs, so I'll need to go to a home where I'm the one and only.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

Moxie. Contributed / Warm Fuzzies

Meet Moxie. She is small-sized, but big on love. She loves snuggles and pets from her foster mom. She will greet you excitedly when you come home and let you know when she is hungry. Moxie was saved from outside and seems to have had some trauma that makes her very afraid of other cats and dogs. She does fine when on her own and loves people.

Moxie was diagnosed with stomatitis, which affects the gums around the teeth, so most of her teeth have now been removed while at foster care. She only has about three teeth left, has been on a wet food diet and is doing great. Moxie is spayed, updated on shots, tested negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus, and is microchipped. She is about 1 year old.

If you would like more information, please email us at warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com or call 218-576-8534.

