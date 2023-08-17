Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 17

Pets of the Week: Sterling and Foxy

Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.

PET_Sterling.jpg
Sterling.
Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth
By Staff reports
Today at 10:07 AM

Hi! My name is Sterling and I'm a 6-year-old pup looking for a loving home. I am a super-loving lad who loves meeting new people. My favorite things are just hanging with my people, getting pets and playing with my tennis ball. I would love a home where I can get all the attention myself I just can't get enough. I am not a fan of other dogs, so I will need to be the only dog in my future home. I have never met cats, so I will need slow introductions if I will be living with any kitty friends. I will be sure to make you the happiest you've ever been.

If you are interested in adopting Sterling, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341.

PET_Foxy.jpg
Foxy.
Contributed / Helping PAWS Pet Rescue

My name is Foxy and I'm looking for my forever home along with many of my cat friends at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn. My story is a sad one as I was turned outside when my owner passed away. Despite this, I'm an upbeat, friendly cat who loves to sit on your lap and hang out with you, especially if you have treats. The rescue volunteers named me "Foxy" as I have chestnut-colored fur and I had to be pretty smart to survive outside before I came to the rescue. Pretty clever, right?

Please come and meet me or inquire about me at helpingpawswi.org .

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

By Staff reports
