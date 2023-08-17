Pets of the Week: Sterling and Foxy
Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.
Hi! My name is Sterling and I'm a 6-year-old pup looking for a loving home. I am a super-loving lad who loves meeting new people. My favorite things are just hanging with my people, getting pets and playing with my tennis ball. I would love a home where I can get all the attention myself I just can't get enough. I am not a fan of other dogs, so I will need to be the only dog in my future home. I have never met cats, so I will need slow introductions if I will be living with any kitty friends. I will be sure to make you the happiest you've ever been.
If you are interested in adopting Sterling, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341.
My name is Foxy and I'm looking for my forever home along with many of my cat friends at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn. My story is a sad one as I was turned outside when my owner passed away. Despite this, I'm an upbeat, friendly cat who loves to sit on your lap and hang out with you, especially if you have treats. The rescue volunteers named me "Foxy" as I have chestnut-colored fur and I had to be pretty smart to survive outside before I came to the rescue. Pretty clever, right?
Please come and meet me or inquire about me at helpingpawswi.org .
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744, chaadopt.org .
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153, contentedcritters.org .
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to www.helpingpawswi.org.
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784, hsdcpets.com .
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425, mesabihumanesociety.org .
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485, adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota .
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email oreosadoptions@yahoo.com .
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com .
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732, starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html .
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com , 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com .
ADVERTISEMENT