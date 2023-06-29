Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pets of the Week: Asgard and Champ

Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.

PET_Asgard.jpg
Asgard.
Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth
By Staff reports
Today at 1:09 PM

Hi! My name is Asgard and I'm a 12-year-old feline looking for a loving home. I'm a regal and charismatic gentleman who loves pets and attention. Don't be fooled by my disapproving facial expression. I may look grumpy but I'm the sweetest old man. I'm very laid-back and enjoy napping, treats and getting love from my favorite humans.

If you are interested in adopting Asgard, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

PET_Champ.jpg
Champ.
Contributed / Precious Paws

Meet Champ! A foster or adopter is need for 12-year-old Champ. He is a diabetic cat and requires insulin twice a day along with a special diet. He loves to explore, sit on your lap, receive pets, and he gets along with other cats.

If you would like to foster or adopt Champ, please call Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm at 218-254-3300 to schedule a meet-and-greet at pphsc.com . Precious Paws is open by appointment only.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
