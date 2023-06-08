Pets of the Week: Duke and Sage
Hi! My name is Duke and I'm a 10-month-old pup looking for a loving home. I am a super-friendly young lad who loves meeting new people. I am young yet, so I will need some guidance with learning my manners in my new home. I love to play with any and all toys I can get my paws on.
If you are interested in adopting Duke, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .
Meet Sage. She was surrendered when her family lost their home. She arrived with tiny babies and was a very good mom. They are all raised and now Sage needs a secure home. She is a lovely torti point Siamese. It would help if someone is around who enjoys attention from her and she may be OK with another cat if given time to adjust. Maybe a male cat would be best. We are unsure how she is with dogs. Sage is just over a year old. She is a clean cat and very social.
If are you interested in adopting Sage, contact Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com or 218-576-8534. Other pets are listed at warmfuzzies.petfinder.com.
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744, chaadopt.org .
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153, contentedcritters.org .
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to www.helpingpawswi.org.
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784, hsdcpets.com .
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425, mesabihumanesociety.org .
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485, adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota .
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email oreosadoptions@yahoo.com .
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com .
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732, starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html .
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com , 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com .
