Pets of the Week: Duke and Sage

Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.

PET_DUKE.jpg
Duke.
Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth
By Staff reports
Today at 11:33 AM

Hi! My name is Duke and I'm a 10-month-old pup looking for a loving home. I am a super-friendly young lad who loves meeting new people. I am young yet, so I will need some guidance with learning my manners in my new home. I love to play with any and all toys I can get my paws on.

If you are interested in adopting Duke, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

PET_Sage.jpg
Sage.
Contributed / Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc.

Meet Sage. She was surrendered when her family lost their home. She arrived with tiny babies and was a very good mom. They are all raised and now Sage needs a secure home. She is a lovely torti point Siamese. It would help if someone is around who enjoys attention from her and she may be OK with another cat if given time to adjust. Maybe a male cat would be best. We are unsure how she is with dogs. Sage is just over a year old. She is a clean cat and very social.

If are you interested in adopting Sage, contact Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com or 218-576-8534. Other pets are listed at warmfuzzies.petfinder.com.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

By Staff reports
