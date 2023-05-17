Pets of the Week: MooCow and Bentley
Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.
My name is MooCow and I'm a 6-year-old feline looking for a loving home. I'm a shy guy that needs some assistance in learning the world isn't as scary as I think it is. It would be the best if I was in a calm home with patient, gentle and loving humans. Once I'm shown some love, I am a snuggle bug.
If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .
Bentley is a 9-month-old male Great Pyrenees/pointer mix available for adoption. Bentley is a big playful and energetic boy who is looking for his forever home. He is updated with vaccinations, has been neutered, dewormed, given flea/tick preventative, microchipped and vet-checked. His adoption fee is $250 plus tax.
To adopt Bentley, please contact the Humane Society of Douglas County in Superior at 715-398-6784 or go to hsdcpets.com .
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744, chaadopt.org .
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153, contentedcritters.org .
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to www.helpingpawswi.org.
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784, hsdcpets.com .
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425, mesabihumanesociety.org .
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485, adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota .
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email oreosadoptions@yahoo.com .
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com .
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732, starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html .
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com , 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com .
