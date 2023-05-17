Pets of the Week: MooCow and Bentley

My name is MooCow and I'm a 6-year-old feline looking for a loving home. I'm a shy guy that needs some assistance in learning the world isn't as scary as I think it is. It would be the best if I was in a calm home with patient, gentle and loving humans. Once I'm shown some love, I am a snuggle bug.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

Bentley. Contributed / Humane Society of Douglas County

Bentley is a 9-month-old male Great Pyrenees/pointer mix available for adoption. Bentley is a big playful and energetic boy who is looking for his forever home. He is updated with vaccinations, has been neutered, dewormed, given flea/tick preventative, microchipped and vet-checked. His adoption fee is $250 plus tax.

To adopt Bentley, please contact the Humane Society of Douglas County in Superior at 715-398-6784 or go to hsdcpets.com .

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

