Pets of the Week: Ceelo and Joey
Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.
Hi! My name is Ceelo and I'm a 1-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I am still young and will need some help with my manners, but I do know how to sit. I love meeting new people, playing outside and of course any kind of treat you offer.
If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .
Meet Joey, a domestic short-haired gray tabby who gets along with other cats, loves to explore and play, and loves to cuddle with humans. Joey is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
If you are interested in meeting Joey, contact Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm at 218-254-3300 or email preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com .
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744, chaadopt.org .
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153, contentedcritters.org .
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to www.helpingpawswi.org.
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784, hsdcpets.com .
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425, mesabihumanesociety.org .
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485, adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota .
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email oreosadoptions@yahoo.com .
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com .
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732, starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html .
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com , 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com .
ADVERTISEMENT