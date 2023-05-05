Pets of the Week: Ceelo and Joey

Hi! My name is Ceelo and I'm a 1-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I am still young and will need some help with my manners, but I do know how to sit. I love meeting new people, playing outside and of course any kind of treat you offer.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

Joey. Contributed / Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm

Meet Joey, a domestic short-haired gray tabby who gets along with other cats, loves to explore and play, and loves to cuddle with humans. Joey is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

If you are interested in meeting Joey, contact Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm at 218-254-3300 or email preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com .

