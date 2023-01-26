Pets of the week: Alex and Huckleberry

Alex, a 7-year-old kitty, is a little shy at first, but once he warms up to you, watch out! He'll be in your lap as often as he can. He's a very sweet and mellow guy looking for a nice quiet home where he can relax. He's afraid of dogs, so a home without them would be ideal.

If you are interested in adopting Alex, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341

Huckleberry. Contributed / Humane Society of Douglas County Inc.

If you love hounds, then we've got the hound for you! Huckleberry is a 3-year-old male treeing walker coonhound who is looking for a foster-to-adopt home. Huckleberry is a friendly and happy boy who is very vocal and is sure to let you know it.

If you are interested or would like to learn more about our foster program, please contact the Humane Society of Douglas County, Inc. at 715-398-6784.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:



