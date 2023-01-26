Pets of the week: Alex and Huckleberry
Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.
Alex, a 7-year-old kitty, is a little shy at first, but once he warms up to you, watch out! He'll be in your lap as often as he can. He's a very sweet and mellow guy looking for a nice quiet home where he can relax. He's afraid of dogs, so a home without them would be ideal.
If you are interested in adopting Alex, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341
If you love hounds, then we've got the hound for you! Huckleberry is a 3-year-old male treeing walker coonhound who is looking for a foster-to-adopt home. Huckleberry is a friendly and happy boy who is very vocal and is sure to let you know it.
If you are interested or would like to learn more about our foster program, please contact the Humane Society of Douglas County, Inc. at 715-398-6784.
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744, chaadopt.org .
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153, contentedcritters.org .
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to www.helpingpawswi.org.
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784, hsdcpets.com .
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425, mesabihumanesociety.org .
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485, adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota .
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email oreosadoptions@yahoo.com .
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com .
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732, starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html .
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com , 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com .