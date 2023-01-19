STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Community
News reporting
Pets of the week: Chuck and Gemini

Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.

Chuck.
By Staff reports
January 19, 2023 01:05 PM
My name is Chuck and I'm a 2-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I am a pretty shy guy around new people, so it will take me a bit to warm up. But once I do, I am an energetic and playful boy who loves a good squeaky toy. I may have a grumpy face, but don't let it fool you — I'm a total sweetheart.

If you are interested in adopting me, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.

Gemini.
Meet Gemini. She is a petite cat with two different-colored eyes. She is all-white with a gray mark on her head. Gemini has personality-plus. She is an active, confident kind of kitty. She is an "alpha" cat that likes to tease other cats and dogs. She would do OK in a home with another confident dog or cat once properly introduced. Gemini likes to talk and like to banter with you.

Gemini was saved from living outside. She has socialized in foster care, and trusts people, but she finds it hard to sit still. She is an indoor cat. She loves to run around and is quite the socialite in foster care. Gemini is 1 year old; spayed; updated on shots; tested negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus; and is microchipped.

If you are interested in Gemini, application applies. Contact warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com or call 218-576-8534.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

