Pet of the week: Princess

Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.

Princess.
Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth
By Staff reports
December 16, 2022 10:06 AM
Princess is a 2-year-old pup who is a friendly, wiggly gal that loves attention. She enjoys playing with toys and running around outside in the snow. If you are interested in adopting Princess, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 .

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

