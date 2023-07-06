Pet of the Week: Vito

Hi! My name is Vito and I'm a 2-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I am a stunning young man who loves to meet new people. I will need some patience in my new home with leaning more basic commands. I do know some and I really would enjoy learning more. I am super treat- and praise-motivated, so that will help me learn new things.

If you are interested in adopting Vito, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341.

