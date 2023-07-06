Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pet of the Week: Vito

Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.

Dog with pointy ears, tongue hanging out, brown, black and white coat
Vito.
Contributed / Animal Allies
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

Hi! My name is Vito and I'm a 2-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I am a stunning young man who loves to meet new people. I will need some patience in my new home with leaning more basic commands. I do know some and I really would enjoy learning more. I am super treat- and praise-motivated, so that will help me learn new things.

If you are interested in adopting Vito, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
