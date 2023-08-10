Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Pet of the Week: Relic

Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.

PET_Relic.jpg
Relic.
Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

Hi! My name is Relic and I'm a 15-year-old feline looking for a loving home. I'm a handsome and laid-back senior in search of a cozy and quiet retirement home to spend my golden years. I can be a little shy at first, but once I warm up to you, I'm the sweetest guy. I love naps in the sun, chin scratches and being with my favorite humans. I love to give head butts and beg for attention, and lap naps are my favorite.

If you are interested in adopting Relic, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

