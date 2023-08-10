Pet of the Week: Relic

Hi! My name is Relic and I'm a 15-year-old feline looking for a loving home. I'm a handsome and laid-back senior in search of a cozy and quiet retirement home to spend my golden years. I can be a little shy at first, but once I warm up to you, I'm the sweetest guy. I love naps in the sun, chin scratches and being with my favorite humans. I love to give head butts and beg for attention, and lap naps are my favorite.

If you are interested in adopting Relic, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

