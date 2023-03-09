Pet of the week: Lolo

My name is Lolo and I'm a 5-year-old cat looking for a loving home to call my own. I can be pretty shy right off the bat, so I am looking for a quiet and calm household where I can shine. Once I warm up, I enjoy chin scratches and snuggles.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

