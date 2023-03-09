99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pet of the week: Lolo

Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.

Black short-haired cat with yellow eyes
Nala.
Contributed / Animal Allies
By Staff reports
March 09, 2023 11:58 AM

My name is Lolo and I'm a 5-year-old cat looking for a loving home to call my own. I can be pretty shy right off the bat, so I am looking for a quiet and calm household where I can shine. Once I warm up, I enjoy chin scratches and snuggles.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
