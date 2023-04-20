Pet of the Week: Jason
Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.
Meet Jason, a 15-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Jason is an old dude, so he would love a nice quiet home to relax in. Napping is clearly his favorite hobby and it should be everyone's. He likes to just hang out with his people, he doesn't care about other things going on. So if you are a couch potato like Jason, you could be best buds.
If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744, chaadopt.org .
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153, contentedcritters.org .
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to www.helpingpawswi.org.
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784, hsdcpets.com .
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425, mesabihumanesociety.org .
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485, adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota .
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email oreosadoptions@yahoo.com .
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com .
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732, starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html .
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com , 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com .
