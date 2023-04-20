99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Pet of the Week: Jason

Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.

PET_Jason.jpg
Jason.
Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth
By Staff reports
Today at 12:26 PM

Meet Jason, a 15-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Jason is an old dude, so he would love a nice quiet home to relax in. Napping is clearly his favorite hobby and it should be everyone's. He likes to just hang out with his people, he doesn't care about other things going on. So if you are a couch potato like Jason, you could be best buds.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

By Staff reports
