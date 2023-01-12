99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pet of the week: Claus

Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.

PET_Claus.jpg
Claus.
Contributed / Animal Allies
By Staff reports
January 12, 2023 10:35 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Hi, I'm Claus, a 6-year-old kitty who can be a little shy at first, but once I open up, I'm very friendly and affectionate. I'll roll around and upside-down begging for pets. Chin scratches are the way to my heart, and I've also been told that I have the cutest little silent meow.
If you are interested in adopting me, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

Related Topics: PETS OF THE WEEKPETS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Sam Cook
Community
Sam Cook column: White on white on white
If winter is going to give you snow, you’ll find some challenges and some joy in it.
January 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sam Cook
photos of two black and white cats
Community
Pets of the week: Kenny, Lenny and Wonka
Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.
January 05, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Sam Cook
Community
Sam Cook column: Discovery in the French backcountry
You never know what sort of wonder you might happen upon in a foreign land.
January 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sam Cook
PET_Suri.jpg
Community
Pets of the week: Suri and Mr. Whiskers
Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.
December 29, 2022 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports