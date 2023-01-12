Pet of the week: Claus

Hi, I'm Claus, a 6-year-old kitty who can be a little shy at first, but once I open up, I'm very friendly and affectionate. I'll roll around and upside-down begging for pets. Chin scratches are the way to my heart, and I've also been told that I have the cutest little silent meow.

If you are interested in adopting me, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.

