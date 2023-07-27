Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Pet of the Week: Boulder

Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.

PET_Boulder.jpg
Boulder.
Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth
By Staff reports
Today at 10:34 AM

Hi! My name is Boulder and I'm a 1-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I am a super-energetic boy who loves to run around and play. I love any and all the attention I can get, so I love to be right by your side. I already know some basic commands, but I am eager to please so I would love to learn more! But only if you have all those yummy treats.

If you are interested in adopting Boulder please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 as early as 10:30 a.m.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
