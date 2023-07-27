Pet of the Week: Boulder

Hi! My name is Boulder and I'm a 1-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I am a super-energetic boy who loves to run around and play. I love any and all the attention I can get, so I love to be right by your side. I already know some basic commands, but I am eager to please so I would love to learn more! But only if you have all those yummy treats.

If you are interested in adopting Boulder please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 as early as 10:30 a.m.

