Pet of the week: Austin
Hi! My name is Austin and I'm a 2-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I can be shy and nervous at first, but once I trust you, I'm very friendly. I love chasing after toys and running around outside. I'm a selfish lad when it comes to love, so I'd prefer to be your one and only pet.
If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information. Our adoption team is available via phone 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Our adoption process is first-come, first-served.
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744, chaadopt.org .
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153, contentedcritters.org .
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to www.helpingpawswi.org.
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784, hsdcpets.com .
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425, mesabihumanesociety.org .
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485, adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota .
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email oreosadoptions@yahoo.com .
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com .
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732, starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html .
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com , 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com .
