Community
News reporting
Pet of the week: Austin

Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.

PET_Austin.jpg
Austin.
Contributed / Animal Allies
By Staff reports
February 09, 2023 09:24 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Hi! My name is Austin and I'm a 2-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I can be shy and nervous at first, but once I trust you, I'm very friendly. I love chasing after toys and running around outside. I'm a selfish lad when it comes to love, so I'd prefer to be your one and only pet.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information. Our adoption team is available via phone 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Our adoption process is first-come, first-served.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
