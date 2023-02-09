Pet of the week: Austin

Hi! My name is Austin and I'm a 2-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I can be shy and nervous at first, but once I trust you, I'm very friendly. I love chasing after toys and running around outside. I'm a selfish lad when it comes to love, so I'd prefer to be your one and only pet.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information. Our adoption team is available via phone 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Our adoption process is first-come, first-served.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

