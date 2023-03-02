Pet of the week: Nala and Blue

My name is Nala and I'm a 7-month-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. If you meet me, you will instantly be drawn to my friendly and wiggly vibes. I love people, kids and even other animals, although my high energy can be too much for some cats and dogs. I am looking for an active home that has plenty of time to get me lots of exercise.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth. Otherwise, you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 as early as 10:30 a.m. and place a nonrefundable $25 hold toward their adoption fee to put you first in line to adopt until they are ready to go.

Blue. Contributed / Helping PAWS Pet Rescue

Hi everyone, I’m Blue and I'm still waiting for a home. I came from Puerto Rico. I came here so the rescue could give me some special care for my ears as I have a condition called ceruminous cystomatosis, which makes my ears look a little blue in color. Happily, I got the care I need and I've been doing great other than I'm still looking for my forever home. I’m looking for a home with only people and dogs as I do not like other cats. I am friendly and love pets and cuddles.

To adopt Blue, contact the Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn at 715-373-2222 or go to www.helpingpawswi.org.

