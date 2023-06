Happy anniversary!

GOLDEN COUPLE - Deb and Joe Krieg of Superior celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, May 26 fishing on a remote Northern Wisconsin lake only to return reeling with joy and excitement as their children, Tanya, Trish and Jake surprised them with a memorable family weekend.

