Happy 68th Wedding Anniversary! Melvin and Ruth (Hansen) Cauchon were married on December 18th, 1954, in First Luthern Church in Duluth, Minnesota. They have four children, David, Richard, Tammy, and Steven. In addition, they have two grandchildren, Chad and Ryan, and two great-grandchildren, Berkley and Banks. We wish them many more beautiful years together. Love, Steven, and Family.