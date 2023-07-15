Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program Graduation

The following physicians were honored at the Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program’s graduation on June 25, 2023. These outstanding physicians are a credit to the specialty of Family Medicine and will be joining clinics and hospitals in Minnesota and around the country.

Courtney Donahoe, DO

Joshua Godding, MD

Jamie Hammer, MD

Lucas Henningsen, MD

Jordan Lindholm, MD

Nicholas Loken, DO

Stacy Loken, DO

Owen Tierney, DO

Erin Traxler, DO

Since 1975 the Duluth Residency program has graduated 410 family physicians. The majority practices in Minnesota and Wisconsin in towns with populations less then 25,000.