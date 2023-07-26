Paid political letter: Pacheco for Her Passion

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement.

Dear Editor,

As a student and resident of Duluth, I am writing in support of Duluth City Council At-Large Candidate Miranda Pacheco. I am a member of Zeitgeist’s Healthy Hillside team in which I engage with community members and local organizations in order to address the needs of the Hillside neighborhood where I live. Our neighborhood disproportionately faces housing and food insecurity and over-all disinvestment compared to other areas of Duluth. Miranda is a former member of the Healthy Hillside team, and through our shared experience working to improve the health and livelihood of Hillside, I know that she understands the struggles, needs, and strengths of my community. Miranda’s values are backed up by personal experience and resilience. She has struggled with addiction and homelessness, which gives her a much needed perspective on the challenges many in our city currently face. As Duluth grapples with an opioid and housing crisis, Miranda’s understanding and empathy are an asset for leadership. Miranda is an advocate for the systematically disadvantaged, amplifying voices that have been stifled for too long. Her commitment to addressing housing, mental health care, and city infrastructure issues are important to me as a Duluth resident. Miranda truly embodies the strength and resilience of our Duluth community. Miranda makes those around her feel not just heard, but listened to, and is genuine in her passion to change our city’s systems for the better. I ask readers to learn Miranda’s story and put your faith in her as a member of Duluth City Council.

Sophia Clements

Duluth, Minnesota