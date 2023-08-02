Paid political letter: Miranda Pacheco for Council

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement.

I am pleased to support Miranda Pacheco for At-Large Duluth City Councilor. I have had the pleasure to get to know Miranda and look for forward to her service on the city council.

Miranda’s inspiring personal story has received a lot of attention - from addiction to recovery and now working to serve others at the very same treatment program that helped her to change her own life.

Having faced and overcome the type of adversity that so many in our community struggle with, she will bring a perspective to our city government that is much needed and too often unheard.

But Miranda is more than just her story; she also has the skills, temperament, and personal traits to be a highly effective city councilor.

She is extremely hard working and a good listener full of genuine curiosity. At a time when too many elected officials act like they know everything about everything, it has been refreshing to meet a candidate who so clearly wants to hear and learn from others, especially from the community members that it will be her job to serve.

As a former city councilor, I understand just how important it is that we elect thoughtful, open-minded, and responsive local officials. That’s the kind of city councilor Miranda Pacheco will be. Please join me in voting for her.

Joel Sipress

Duluth, MN