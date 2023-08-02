Paid political letter: Let’s lift up Miranda Pacheco to the City Council

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement.

I’m voting for Miranda Pacheco for Duluth at-large City Councilor. If you’re not planning to vote for her, I’m guessing you just haven’t met her yet.

Spend five minutes talking with Miranda and you’ll see an honest and compassionate person with a tremendous amount of energy and resourcefulness. Spend just a couple more minutes with her and you’ll hear about her understanding of public service, community participation and how to turn good ideas into greater benefits for our citizens and our city.

Miranda told me that she sees housing and overall inequality as big issues she wants to work on as a councilor. (She didn’t know that these are my big issues too.) Then she named two concrete actions that our City Council can actually use to address these pressing issues: creating and passing a rent control ordinance and a living wage ordinance. Duluth has neither but we could, especially if we elect Miranda Pacheco. Vote for Miranda August 8.

Rachel Wagner

Duluth, Minnesota