Paid political letter: For your two At Large votes - Jenna Yeakle and Miranda Pachecho

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement.

Duluthians have several candidates to choose from for At-Large City Council but two rise to the top: Jenna Yeakle and Miranda Pacheco. They are community leaders with experience, heart, and vision to help Duluthians create a more sustainable, healthy, and prosperous future.

Jenna is a thoughtful and strategic leader. She brings people together to advocate for informed and meaningful policy when it comes to transportation, energy, and health policy. Her public health background serves the community well, understanding social determinants of health. Knowing that lived experience and physical surroundings can have a huge impact on well-being, she is adept at identifying policies that create meaningful change for those who suffer the biggest disparities. This includes planning, zoning and funding so all have access to education, safe and affordable housing, and green space and clean water. And it means focusing on core services such as maintaining and improving infrastructure including water service lines and streets and sidewalks so all users can move about safely. In the process, all Duluthians benefit.

Miranda continues to impress with her clear-eyed focus and leadership by example. Her life has not been easy and yet she takes significant challenges and heartbreak and transforms them, healing into opportunities that improve her life and that of her family and community. I have worked with her since 2020 and she is a shining example of someone who, with the support of the community, has pulled herself up and turned her life around. But she didn’t stop with herself. She pursued higher education and is addressing the root causes of addiction, homelessness, and poverty through work at Mash-ka-wisen Treatment Center and in her studies in Social Work at CSS. Her ability to bring new voices into politics and give voice to the experiences and realities of those who are often left out of decision making processes is sorely needed. She has a backbone of steel and speaks truth to power, but leads with a compassion and humor that draws people in.

These two candidates already listen, learn, and lead with the community. On Tuesday Aug 8th vote Jenna and Miranda - needed voices today and for the future of a prosperous Duluth.

Andrea B. Crouse

Duluth, MN