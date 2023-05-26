News Tribune honors 17th annual 20 Under 40 class

DULUTH — The 17th annual News Tribune 20 Under 40 celebration took place Thursday evening on the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

This year's honorees are: Mallory Cummings, Corey Cusick, Classie Dudley, Courtney Gallo, Ashley Grimm, Katie Hagglund, Haley Hedstrom, Travis Hill, Erin Kreeger, Allie McDevitt, Kristin Montgomery, Meghan Morrow, Chelsa Nelson-Preble, Sara Niemi, Kala Pedersen, CeeJay Schaffner, Kelly Schamberger, Michael Schraepfer, Ashlee Smith and Brent St. Martin.

The 2023 20 Under 40 class enjoys a ride on the North Shore Scenic Railroad on Thursday night. Alex Comstock / For the News Tribune

This year the News Tribune received more than 60 nominations for consideration. Judges were Alicia Randall, Anna Solem, Annie Lepper, Brett Cease, Katie Rohman, Lee Cutler, Martha Bremer and Noah Hobbs.

MidCoast Catering provided the meals via charcuterie boards, Lake Superior Glass created the awards and Minnesota Power Employees Credit Union was the major sponsor for the event.

Ali Carlson, News Tribune account executive, and Neal Ronquist, DNT publisher, handed out the awards during the 20 Under 40 celebration Thursday night. Alex Comstock / For the News Tribune

Thursday night's event was the second consecutive year in which the 20 Under 40 gathering took place on the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

The 20 Under 40 special section will be published in Saturday's News Tribune as well as online.

News Tribune publisher Neal Ronquist and account executive Ali Carlson greeted passengers as they climbed aboard the North Shore Scenic Railroad Thursday evening prior to the 20 Under 40 celebration. Alex Comstock / For the News Tribune

The 2023 20 Under 40 special edition sits on a table aboard the North Shore Scenic Railroad. Alex Comstock / For the News Tribune