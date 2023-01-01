Chelsa Nelson-Preble - Age: 38, Business Owner

Chelsa Nelson-Preble Courtesy of Chelsa Nelson-Preble

What do you do professionally?

I own Out of the Clouds, LLC Photo Organizing and Photo Book Design, but am transitioning as I recently accepted a position with the United Food and Commercial Workers as a field director.

How are you involved in the community? Do you volunteer with any organizations?

I volunteer with the YWCA Duluth as a board member, Feeding Hearts for the Holidays as treasurer, I am a member of the Lake Superior Chapter of BNI as a business owner, and co-lead my daughter's Brownie Girl Scout troop.

What is important to you?

People and relationships. Relationships are at the root of everything, and the stronger they are with each other, the stronger our community is. To me, the ability of a society to uplift and empower the most vulnerable among us is a sign of its strength. Whether it’s through my volunteer work fundraising for homeless youth, or my day job reuniting memories with loved ones, it all comes back to trust and relationships.

How do you spend your free time?

I absolutely love Lake Superior. I am originally from Madeline Island, Wisconsin, and grew up in and around the Apostle Islands. So this water is home. My family purchased a cabin cruiser boat last summer, so camping out in the islands with friends and family is my summer priority. During the rest of the year, I enjoy a good fitness routine, engaging with and building community, trying new recipes, and being present with my two children, Mara, 8, and Jonas, 6, and our new puppy, Rumble.

Favorite things about living and working in the Northland?

When I moved to Duluth it was to finish my degree at the University of Minnesota Duluth and I had no real intention of staying. The proximity to Lake Superior, the abundance of and accessibility to nature, and the convenience of being less than three hours from most of my family is what kept me here. I can no longer go to the grocery store without running into someone I know. The business community has welcomed me, the labor movement is strong, and there have been ample opportunities for me to volunteer and grow.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming professionals?

Network and follow up. We are all busy, but the more connections you have and the stronger your relationships are, the more trust you will earn. Invest in others and they will invest in you, too.

Favorite moment in life?

I have many, but choosing to become a mother and then to birth my two children at home are the single hardest and most rewarding moments of my life. With the support, love and trust of my husband and our midwives, these two incredible humans were brought earthside surrounded by the comforting smells and sounds of home.

What is your favorite motivational quote?

‘Enjoy the little things in life because one day you’ll look back and realize they were the big things.’ ~ Kurt Vonnegut

From the nominators:

“You are an amazing social being doing amazing work in our communities. I appreciate you for the conversations, inspiring text messages and a safe space to share when I feel like a failure. I truly hope you see in the mirror what we see in you daily when you grace us with your heart of hearts! Congratulations. You are everything this award represents!”

― ChaQuanta McEntyre

“Congratulations, Chelsa. I nominated you because of the care and leadership I watched unfold during our time of being at the helm during a difficult year. You showed up weekly, gave your all, and brought your kind and authentic self. Enjoy this moment and wish you many blessings!”

― Nicole Karnowski