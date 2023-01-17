CeeJay Schaffner Courtesy of CeeJay Schaffner

CeeJay Schaffner - Winter Tennis Camp Courtesy of CeeJay Schaffner

CeeJay Schaffner - Age: 26, University of Wisconsin-Superior

What do you do professionally?

Head men’s and women’s tennis coach at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

How are you involved in the community? Do you volunteer with any organizations?

I organize youth tennis lessons at UWS and the Duluth Indoor Sports Center. I also volunteer with Ragnar Road Race, Duluth FC, and Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

What is important to you?

Growing tennis in the Northland.

How do you spend your free time?

Hiking/backpacking, reading, playing tennis, gardening and going to local breweries with friends and colleagues.

Favorite things about living and working in the Northland?

The North Shore and the sense of community among folks here.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming professionals?

Find a job you love and then find balance with it and your personal life.

Favorite moment in life?

Any moment when the players I’m coaching smile.

What is your favorite motivational quote?

‘Be where your feet are.’

From the nominators:

“I’m so proud of CeeJay! He inspires young players to want to play for him out of his passion and dedication, and in just his few years of college coaching, his winning record proves his ability to motivate his players. Whatever it is that CeeJay is offering, whether it’s lessons, camps, competitions, or even advice, the kids want to be a part of it.”

― Heather Johnsen

“Congratulations, CeeJay! Thank you for providing great tennis opportunities and instruction in Superior. Even more, thank you for caring about the kids you coach and teaching the lessons of sportsmen and hard work. Your support of our high school program is making a huge difference. Thank you for all you do!”

― Mark Winkle