The crews are expected to be there for up to two weeks after Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

How does Minnesota Power justify these huge increases when many Duluthians are on fixed incomes and everyone now has to cope with significant inflation in basic necessities such as food and fuel?

A third in Hoyt Lakes will be up and running by spring.

The company reached an agreement with clean energy groups just before their plan goes in front of state regulators.

The Duluth-based utility would add up to 700 megawatts of renewable energy and set a plan for the future of Boswell Energy Center.

It was done with minimal impact and looks nice.

Nearly 27,000 Northlanders were without electricity near noon Thursday as heavy snow downed tree limbs onto power lines.

