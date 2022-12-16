Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months
MINNESOTA POWER
Latest Headlines
Local
Power restoration efforts continue as Northland digs out following winter storm
Utilities warn of multi-day effort to restore electricity to thousands of customers.
December 16, 2022 02:30 PM
·
By
John Myers
Weather
Holy plow! Nearly 30 inches in Finland, 27 in western Duluth as snowstorm winds down
Nearly 27,000 Northlanders were without electricity near noon Thursday as heavy snow downed tree limbs onto power lines.
December 15, 2022 12:17 PM
·
By
John Myers
Letters
Reader's View: Project kept the lights on
It was done with minimal impact and looks nice.
December 13, 2022 10:20 AM
·
By
Michael Roettger, Duluth
Local
Regulators OK Minnesota Power plan to retire coal by 2035, add renewables over next 15 years
The Duluth-based utility would add up to 700 megawatts of renewable energy and set a plan for the future of Boswell Energy Center.
November 10, 2022 05:20 PM
·
By
Jimmy Lovrien
Local
Minnesota Power plans for more renewable energy over next 15 years
The company reached an agreement with clean energy groups just before their plan goes in front of state regulators.
November 07, 2022 04:43 PM
·
By
Jimmy Lovrien
Local
Minnesota Power solar projects in Duluth, Brainerd online by year end
A third in Hoyt Lakes will be up and running by spring.
October 20, 2022 03:00 PM
·
By
Jimmy Lovrien
Letters
Reader's View: Energy bill increases are ‘obscene’
How does Minnesota Power justify these huge increases when many Duluthians are on fixed incomes and everyone now has to cope with significant inflation in basic necessities such as food and fuel?
October 17, 2022 10:28 AM
·
By
Roy Trousdell, Duluth
Local
Northland lineworkers headed to Florida for hurricane repairs
The crews are expected to be there for up to two weeks after Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
September 27, 2022 05:29 PM
·
By
Staff reports
Business
Leadership roles change at Allete
Nicole Johnson is the new president of Allete Clean Energy.
August 31, 2022 07:16 AM
·
By
Brielle Bredsten
