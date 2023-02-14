99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Zenith City Media serves as multimedia platform for local business, musicians

The new Duluth business offers a "one-stop shop" for promotional services.

Man on left sits behind microphone, wearing headphones, talks to man on right.
Zenith City Media owner Victor Martinez, left, talks to Josh Nickila, of Nickila Typewriter, as he records a podcast Monday in Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten
February 14, 2023 10:00 AM
DULUTH — Zenith City Media is a new media production company that specializes in advertising, events and social media management.

Owner Victor Martinez, also known as DJ Vegas Vic, hails from Las Vegas. In 1994, his mother moved to Minnesota to raise the family. Martinez recalls coming home from school every day and listening to the radio. Fascinated, he hoped to someday recreate the magic coming through the airwaves.

Over the past 25 years, Martinez gained audio and graphic design experience through opening several social media management and audio recording businesses, including Ace of Spades Studio in Superior and Purple Storm Media, Lake Breeze Audio Recording and Pinnacle Pointe Studios in Duluth.

Man sits behind microphone and motions with hand as he talks.
Zenith City Media owner Victor Martinez talks to a guest as he records a podcast.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The journey led to the launch of Zenith City Media in September. The business is operated by five staff members, including Martinez and his fiancee, Chantelle Taylor.

While the business is currently mobile, its future plans are to operate from the studio inside the new Duluth Creative Co., owned by Asher Carlson, which will open in the Bagley Building, 317 W. Superior St., on March 1. Duluth Creative Co. is hosting its preview party Feb. 23 from 6-8 p.m.

"I wanted to open a home base co-lab space for creative entrepreneurs, much like Zenith City Media. They are a great fit for the space," Carlson said.

"It's not just your cookie-cutter social media management company," Martinez said. "We hope to spotlight new businesses and musicians to help them grow and scale local success, and even bring nationwide and international attention."

Man in headphones on left talks into his microphone as man at the right end of the table listens.
Josh Nickila, left, owner of Nickila Typewriter, chats with Victor Martinez, owner of Zenith City Media, as they record a podcast in Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Members have the opportunity to be showcased on various media, including Zenith City Media's internet-based commercial radio station, events and podcast as well as an upcoming print and digital magazine.

"I feel like that sets us apart from other social media management companies," Martinez said.

Zenith City launches online radio station

Man with headphones on talks into microphone.
Josh Nickila, owner of Nickila Typewriter, chats during a Zenith City Media podcast recording.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Zenith City Radio plays music and covers local, national and world news. It is downloadable as a freestanding application on the Apple Store or Google Play.

The station primarily plays 1990s rock and hip-hop music. For an hour each day, it offers a platform for Twin Ports musicians and bands to feature their music, or for guests to join or host radio talk shows. Call-in requests are also accepted on the mobile application request line.

"It's been really good. It's really been taking off," said Martinez, adding that he's built up a network of about 200 musicians over the years.

Described as a "radio station in a box," Martinez explained that he can set up his equipment just about anywhere to record the "Vegas Vic Podcast" show, radio show or an advertisement for his members.

Gala set for April 1

Zenith City Media is hosting the Twin Ports First Annual Business Convention Gala on April 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barker's Island Inn Resort and Conference Center in Superior. The event will showcase new products and services in the area. There are 27 local vendors, including businesses, community leaders and musicians.

"Some are new. Some are established. It's just a taste of what we have coming with the whole package," said Martinez.

The event is free to vendors and attendees. The first 40 people to sign up for VIP access will receive a free meal and a gift bag. There are nearly $1,000 in raffle prizes.

Martinez would like to make the gala an annual event, in addition to hosting live music events, fundraisers and more.

Magazine in the works

Zenith City Media plans to publish Premier Magazine quarterly as another means for its members to gain exposure through advertising and feature stories. Up to 500 print copies will be displayed at participating businesses. The digital edition is planned to launch this spring.

Premier's content will focus on community events, artists, musicians and businesses. Martinez hopes to foster reader engagement by including geocaching activities with prizes. Taylor will serve as the creative director.

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
