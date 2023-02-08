99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
News reporting
Zenith Basecamp coming to Lincoln Park this summer

The business owners hope to offer a hub for outdoor enthusiasts with their newest venture.

IMG_4470.jpg
Zenith Basecamp owner Justin Steinbach.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
February 08, 2023 08:00 AM
DULUTH — Just as Duluth is said to be the "gateway to the Northland," the new Zenith Basecamp has the potential to be the "gateway to Lincoln Park," said co-owner Justin Steinbach.

He and his wife, Sarah Steinbach, of Hermantown, are adding the Basecamp to the mix of their businesses, which includes Vista Fleet , Free Air Life Co. and Zenith Adventure . While this marks the couple's first dabble in the development realm, their newest venture aligns with an overarching theme of outdoor exploration.

They purchased the historic Cartier Building on the corner of Superior Street and 27th Avenue West from Cartier Insurance Agency. The sale closed July 1, for $625,000.

IMG_4475.jpg
Justin and Sarah Steinbach purchased the Cartier Building in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood and plan to open Zenith Basecamp there this spring.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Zenith Basecamp is anticipated to open July 1, 2023. It will offer a "ground zero" for travelers to recharge before headed off on their next adventure, whether it be within the city or up the North Shore of Lake Superior to the Gunflint Trail, Steinbach said. It is located near Enger Lofts shopping center, with several restaurants, breweries and cideries within walking distance.

While it won't provide all the amenities of a hotel, such as television, Basecamp will include community-driven lodging with private rooms, retail space and a wine bar for guests. Other amenities include kayak and paddleboard storage, automated guest check-in and Wi-Fi.

"We developed the building to give people a place to start. Duluth is a destination, but also a midway up the North Shore. The lodging component is for extended stay, or a place to recharge on travels," Steinbach said.

Another $600,000-$700,000 will be invested into renovations to transform what served as office spaces for the past three decades into a hub for outdoor enthusiasts, Steinbach said.

The three-story property will be developed in several stages. Each level is roughly 3,500 square feet. Steinbach is working with Duluth-based AROLA Architecture Studio. Construction is set to begin this month on the first phase, which includes the interior retail, lodging, wine bar, decks and ramps.

The second phase will take place from May to June to develop the current parking lot into an outdoor green space with fire pits and a sauna. Guest parking will be available in the lot across from the building.

Steinbach hopes to preserve some of the original elements of the building that in the early 1900s functioned as the center for Duluth's streetcar and railway authority. Vault safes from a previous tenant, Park State Bank, also remain in the basement and second level, which will be redeveloped as a kitchenette.

328640448_2359486600879832_8625214883658349644_n.jpg
The historic Cartier Building on the corner of Superior Street and 27th Avenue West originally served as a central location of Duluth's streetcar and railway authority in the early 1900s.
Contributed / Zenith Basecamp

Inspiration for Zenith Basecamp came from the family's trips out west with their four children.

"All the communities had a concept of a basecamp — an area to book adventures from with lodging, retail, a restaurant and bar," Steinbach said.

They brought the idea home to Duluth to fill a gap in the tourism industry, he said. Having worked in hotels and the hospitality industry since age 15, Steinbach was frustrated with the trend of rising rates year over year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Middle-income families were having difficulty coming to Duluth. We are developing something that is affordable, with all the simple amenities an outdoor adventurer would need and want. If you're new to Duluth and you come to the basecamp, you're going to find an experience. We wanted to make the outdoors accessible to everyone, not just the survivalists," he said.

IMG_4467.jpg
Zenith Basecamp co-owner Justin Steinbach.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

The first floor will feature Free Air Life Co., a retail company focused on providing eco-friendly clothing and accessories that support sustainable initiatives. Sarah Pohl has managed Free Air Life Co. since it opened in 2019.

122119.N.DNT.FreeAir c01.JPG
Sisters Bridget O'Boyle, left, and Meghan Booker shop at Free Air Life Co. in Duluth in 2019.
Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune

"Places that strictly sell gear can be intimidating, so we keep Free Air Life Co. lighthearted. It is aimed at anyone interested in learning more about the outdoor life. Our apparel and goods celebrate and support nature. If we love it, we should also take care of it," Pohl said.

Currently located at 12 N. 20th Ave. W., Free Air Life Co. will relocate seven blocks away to the Cartier Building this spring, doubling its storefront space within Zenith Basecamp.

Pohl manages the social media channels for all the Steinbachs' businesses. Upon its launch two years ago, Pohl also became the resident adventurer for Zenith Adventure's rentals and guided kayak, paddleboard and hiking tours in Duluth.

"Employees are versed in what to do and where to go. Our staff can paint experiences with what guests are comfortable with. Great experiences create great memories. Recommendations will vary based on their wants, needs and expertise," Steinbach said.

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

