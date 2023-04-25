99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Vikre Distillery employees announce intent to unionize

A vote is anticipated by mid-May on whether to unionize, with an "overwhelming majority" of support among staff.

3027465+vikre.jpg
Vikre Distillery is located at the base of the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth's Canal Park.
Samantha Erkkila / 2016 file / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — Vikre Distillery employees announced last week they intend to unionize with Unite Here Local 17 , a Minneapolis-based hospitality union.

A "Pack the Bar" event took place April 18 at the Canal Park distillery to drum up local support from other labor unions, friends, family and a few city councilors.

"While we know that there was some surprise, the overall attitude seemed positive," said Brynne Pass, a packager at Vikre who has been a main force in the movement among staff.

Unite Here Local 17 Organizer Anders Bloomquist is working with the fledgling unit at Vikre to potentially become the first unionized craft beverage shop in northern Minnesota.

"The (Pack the Bar) event went really well," Bloomquist said. "There were no empty seats. Sales were great; tips were excellent. The community really turned out and showed their support for these workers."

3
Candace LaCosse mixes Spokanimal at Vikre Distillery in 2018.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

In 2020, Bloomquist also helped organize Fair State Brewing Co-op. Other Twin City distilleries, such as Brother's Justus and Pattersal, have also unionized, he said.

I do believe that Vikre is only the beginning to a larger movement here in the Northland.
Alex Schult, Vikre employee

According to Bloomquist, the ever-growing tourism industry has allowed for taprooms and cocktail rooms, in addition to bars and restaurants, to become a larger part of the economy not only statewide, but especially in Duluth.

"We have already seen a number of craft beverage companies in the Twin Cities begin a wave of unionization and I do believe that Vikre is only the beginning to a larger movement here in the Northland," said Alex Schult, a front-of-house employee at Vikre.

Although Bloomquist did not disclose how many Vikre workers initially pledged, he was confident it is an "overwhelming majority." According to Pass, 70% of employees pledged.

Vikre Distillery owners Emily and Joel Vikre haven't voluntarily recognized the union. The National Labor Relations Board will conduct an election anticipated in mid-May, given at least 30% of the workers pledged that they want a union. A majority among those voting is needed to earn official recognition.

Vikre Distillery has 42 employees, with positions including managers of finance, production and the cocktail room, a sales team, production staff, and cocktail room staff, including the kitchen and bar.

"We support the opportunity for our staff to have a fair election to determine next steps as we believe this is an employee decision and every employees' voice should be heard," Emily Vikre said, adding they will fully support the outcome.

Following union certification, the company would be required to bargain over its employees' terms and conditions of employment with the union representative. This union will represent front-of-house (servers, bartenders and hosts) and back-of-house (production, distillers and kitchen staff), as well as anyone else eligible to vote, Schult said.

011320.F.DNT.Cocktails c03.JPG
Emily Vikre mixes an old-fashioned at Vikre Distillery in 2020.
Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune

"We really do hope that our team at Vikre will give others in the industry the energy and resources to start their own journey towards unionizing. Tourism and hospitality are a huge part of Duluth and we believe this is a wonderful step for the community as a whole," Pass said.

Vikre Distillery prides itself as a woman-owned, zero-waste company with a history of advocating for worker rights such as paid family leave and earned sick and safe time. According to a statement from Emily Vikre, all employees are offered competitive wages with annual cost-of-living adjustments, profit sharing bonuses, retirement plans, paid parental leave, paid sick and safe time, advance scheduling, a flexible work environment and more.

"Our actions speak for themselves," Vikre said. "Whatever our employees decide, we will continue to prioritize their well-being and strive to provide a fair and quality work environment."

According to Schult, "The next steps for many of us is to continue showing up to do the work we love to do with a positive attitude as well as supporting one another along the way. Our main goal is to remain positive while waiting for the election date."

120919.N.DNT.DistilleryC4.jpg
Vikre bartender Micah Tigner, left, waits on customers Jim and Noelle Starr in 2019.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Schult said employees hope to see the benefits already offered by Vikre to be solidified with a contract.

"From there we want to be able to negotiate higher standards of benefits across the board as well as standardized wages with transparency for not only Vikre staff but the service industry across the board in the Northland," Schult said.

Vikre has noticed a trend among unions and political figures calling for discussion about whether unions are right for hospitality. Additionally, several local legislators turned out at last Tuesday's event.

Workers are recognizing they can't forever work a job with low pay and less benefits just because it's a cool place to work.
Unite Here Local 17 organizer Anders Bloomquist

A letter of support from Duluth legislators Sen. Jen McEwen, Rep. Liz Olson and Rep. Alicia Kozlowski was sent to Vikre employees.

"You all are the first in many years, and we are confident your example will be an inspiration to others very soon," the letter to the Vikre Distillery union workers stated. "Like much of the country, the economy of Duluth has changed steadily in recent decades. Parts of long-standing industries persist, while others have been radically changed.

"Other types of jobs that were once smaller parts of the community have now become some of the most common categories of employment in the area. And workers are realizing that in these growing industries there is the same need for a union just as there was in the industries that emerged a century ago."

In an industry where "everybody knows everybody," Bloomquist anticipates other craft beverage workers in the region will be interested in learning more about unionizing.

"I think it is a trend that will continue to grow in the coming years," Bloomquist said. "After a solid decade of major growth, the craft beverage industry is reaching a new maturity state. With that, it's going through some growing pains. Workers are recognizing they can't forever work a job with low pay and less benefits just because it's a cool place to work."

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
