Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 13
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

US Steel makes plans for future after rejecting Cliffs buyout offer

U.S. Steel stated to be entering into a "strategic alternatives process" after "receiving multiple unsolicited proposals."

Minntac.jpg
Part of U.S. Steel's Minntac facility in Mountain Iron.
Steve Kuchera / 2015 file / Duluth News Tribune
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 4:18 PM

PITTSBURGH — U.S. Steel announced via news release early on Sunday that its board of directors has "decided to initiate a formal review process ... to evaluate strategic alternatives for the company."

According to president and CEO David Burritt, U.S. Steel has received "multiple unsolicited proposals that ranged from the acquisition of certain production assets to consideration for the whole company" and that the board is taking a "measured approach to considering these proposals." The formal review process and strategic alternatives process doesn't have a set timeline or deadline.

A news release from Cleveland-Cliffs later Sunday indicated that Cliffs had made a private proposal to acquire the company at a 43% premium. The offer was "rejected as being 'unreasonable' by the board of U.S. Steel via a letter Cliffs received today," according to the news release from Cliffs.

The United Steelworkers wrote a letter, dated Aug. 3, found on the Cliffs website, supporting the acquisition of U.S. Steel by Cliffs and that it would "unequivocally endorse" the transaction and "would not endorse anyone other than Cliffs for such a transaction."

Cliffs stated that it remains open to discussions with U.S. Steel to come to a "mutually acceptable definitive agreement."

ADVERTISEMENT

Burritt stated that U.S. Steel's "balance sheet is stronger than ever" and that the "interest demonstrated by the unsolicited proposals received is a validation of U.S. Steel's strategy and successful track record of execution."

In Minnesota, Cliffs owns and operates the Minorca Mine in Virginia, United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, and Northshore Mining in Babbitt and Silver Bay. It owns the largest stake, 85%, in Hibbing Taconite and manages it. U.S. Steel owns the remaining stake in Hibtac as well as the Keetac and Minntac mines and pellet plants in Keewatin and Mountain Iron, respectively.

also read

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What To Read Next
Men pose with robot lawnmowers.
Business
Robot lawn mowers roll out in Duluth
2d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
BIZ-REAL-INFLATION-HOUSING-GET
Minnesota
Minneapolis, the first U.S. city to tame inflation, owes its success to affordable housing
3d ago
 · 
By  Mark Niquette and Augusta Saraiva / Bloomberg News
A veg bowl with chickpeas, green spring mix, orange carrots and tiny cubed onion.
Business
Food review: Duluth cafe, juice bar does good food with good conscience
3d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-BLAME-COMMENTARY-KHN
Minnesota
COVID cases are ticking up in the U.S. Will Minn. have a fall, winter wave?
1d ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Richard Kangas operates a landfill compactor atop a hill of trash at the St. Louis County landfill near Virginia. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Local
St. Louis County approves American Rescue Plan projects
1h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A female actor points at another female actor while two male actors look on during a play rehearsal.
Arts and Entertainment
'This space means so much': Theater returns to Duluth's Depot
19h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
men playing baseball
Sports
Record-breaking marks at the plate fuel unforgettable season for Huskies
22h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski