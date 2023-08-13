US Steel makes plans for future after rejecting Cliffs buyout offer

PITTSBURGH — U.S. Steel announced via news release early on Sunday that its board of directors has "decided to initiate a formal review process ... to evaluate strategic alternatives for the company."

According to president and CEO David Burritt, U.S. Steel has received "multiple unsolicited proposals that ranged from the acquisition of certain production assets to consideration for the whole company" and that the board is taking a "measured approach to considering these proposals." The formal review process and strategic alternatives process doesn't have a set timeline or deadline.

A news release from Cleveland-Cliffs later Sunday indicated that Cliffs had made a private proposal to acquire the company at a 43% premium. The offer was "rejected as being 'unreasonable' by the board of U.S. Steel via a letter Cliffs received today," according to the news release from Cliffs.

The United Steelworkers wrote a letter, dated Aug. 3, found on the Cliffs website, supporting the acquisition of U.S. Steel by Cliffs and that it would "unequivocally endorse" the transaction and "would not endorse anyone other than Cliffs for such a transaction."

Cliffs stated that it remains open to discussions with U.S. Steel to come to a "mutually acceptable definitive agreement."

ADVERTISEMENT

Burritt stated that U.S. Steel's "balance sheet is stronger than ever" and that the "interest demonstrated by the unsolicited proposals received is a validation of U.S. Steel's strategy and successful track record of execution."

In Minnesota, Cliffs owns and operates the Minorca Mine in Virginia, United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, and Northshore Mining in Babbitt and Silver Bay. It owns the largest stake, 85%, in Hibbing Taconite and manages it. U.S. Steel owns the remaining stake in Hibtac as well as the Keetac and Minntac mines and pellet plants in Keewatin and Mountain Iron, respectively.