UMD student launches food truck tracking website
There are 16 Twin Ports food trucks participating.
DULUTH — The student who started the popular Facebook group called Duluth/Twin Ports Food Truck Tracker has launched a new website to track the locations and schedules of food trucks throughout the area.
As Duluthian Ian Frantz begins his senior year at the University of Minnesota Duluth, he is on track to graduate in May with two Bachelor of Science degrees in engineering.
"After college, I hope to go into aircraft design, aircraft maintenance or aerospace (aircraft and spacecraft) engineering/design," Frantz said.
Additionally, Frantz serves as lead for the university's Avionics Committee and is the social media lead of the Bulldog Rocketry Team. He is in the UMD marching and pep bands and volunteers at Animal Allies Humane Society.
Yet, the frustration of conjuring the daily schedules, menus and locations of his favorite local food trucks caused Frantz to take on an extracurricular activity of his own. He sought out to consolidate all the information into one place.
Apparently, he wasn't the only one who liked the idea. Since the original Duluth/Twin Ports Food Truck Tracker Facebook group was founded in June 2021, it grew to nearly 4,300 members as of Monday.
"The food truck scene is really awesome in Duluth," USPS worker and food truck fanatic Mike Sylvester, of Duluth, told the News Tribune. "I really see it expanding. We all drive back through the craft district, and every day, they're everywhere down there. It's fun to see them doing well. We go to try to see where they’re at — the (Log Home) Wood Fired Pizza truck, we go to Oasis Del Norte, all the different ones. It’s great they offer mobile options that are really good."
Last year, Frantz also organized a photo contest promotion where customers had a chance to win a gift card from participating food trucks.
After spending about an hour each morning putting the locations of the group's food trucks on a map last summer, Frantz went back to the drawing board. "I knew I wasn't going to have that kind of time this year," Frantz said.
Over spring break, he began developing a website.
"A few hundred hours of coding later, I asked my local network of food trucks if they'd like to use this new website," Frantz said. "I'm not charging food truck owners now. At some point, to keep the site in operation, I will have to charge the food trucks a bit, just to cover the costs of the website infrastructure."
Participating food trucks can log onto foodtrucktracker.org and "Go Live" on the map with a few clicks.
"As far as the functionality behind the website, I've had some practice with that through some of my classes at UMD," Frantz said. "But this is, by far, the biggest project I've ever taken on."
He's also added a scheduling feature that allows food truck owners to input their schedules to combine data into a chronological list where site users can see the food truck times and locations, and a pin will go live on the map in real time.
"Sometimes, when I see the schedules of food trucks that don't yet have accounts, I'll manually input their schedules into the site's database," Frantz said.
Businesses using Food Truck Tracker
- Oh My Mini Donuts
- Domo's Donuts
- Crepes Amour
- Beyond Nuts
- BoB-a-Q Smokehouse & Grill
- The Littlest Bake Shop
- Johnny B's Food Truck
- Tig's Smok'n Pig BBQ
- Junior's Backyard Grill
- The Food Stand
- Superior Cubans
- Nacho Bizness
- Room At The Table Catering and Bakery
- Go Figur’s LLC
- The Gumbeaux Guys LLC
- Mama Roots
- Julie's Eggrolls
- Oasis Del Norte
Duluth News Tribune reporter Melinda Lavine contributed to this story.
