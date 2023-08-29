UMD student launches food truck tracking website

DULUTH — The student who started the popular Facebook group called Duluth/Twin Ports Food Truck Tracker has launched a new website to track the locations and schedules of food trucks throughout the area.

As Duluthian Ian Frantz begins his senior year at the University of Minnesota Duluth, he is on track to graduate in May with two Bachelor of Science degrees in engineering.

Ian Frantz. Contributed / Ian Frantz

"After college, I hope to go into aircraft design, aircraft maintenance or aerospace (aircraft and spacecraft) engineering/design," Frantz said.

Additionally, Frantz serves as lead for the university's Avionics Committee and is the social media lead of the Bulldog Rocketry Team. He is in the UMD marching and pep bands and volunteers at Animal Allies Humane Society.

Yet, the frustration of conjuring the daily schedules, menus and locations of his favorite local food trucks caused Frantz to take on an extracurricular activity of his own. He sought out to consolidate all the information into one place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local FROM 2022: UMD students test rocket motor to prepare for competition The University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldog Rocketry Team is one of 150 collegiate groups that builds rockets to compete in the Spaceport American Cup.

Apparently, he wasn't the only one who liked the idea. Since the original Duluth/Twin Ports Food Truck Tracker Facebook group was founded in June 2021, it grew to nearly 4,300 members as of Monday.

"The food truck scene is really awesome in Duluth," USPS worker and food truck fanatic Mike Sylvester, of Duluth, told the News Tribune. "I really see it expanding. We all drive back through the craft district, and every day, they're everywhere down there. It's fun to see them doing well. We go to try to see where they’re at — the (Log Home) Wood Fired Pizza truck, we go to Oasis Del Norte, all the different ones. It’s great they offer mobile options that are really good."

more about local food trucks









Last year, Frantz also organized a photo contest promotion where customers had a chance to win a gift card from participating food trucks.

After spending about an hour each morning putting the locations of the group's food trucks on a map last summer, Frantz went back to the drawing board. "I knew I wasn't going to have that kind of time this year," Frantz said.

Over spring break, he began developing a website.

"A few hundred hours of coding later, I asked my local network of food trucks if they'd like to use this new website," Frantz said. "I'm not charging food truck owners now. At some point, to keep the site in operation, I will have to charge the food trucks a bit, just to cover the costs of the website infrastructure."

Participating food trucks can log onto foodtrucktracker.org and "Go Live" on the map with a few clicks.

"As far as the functionality behind the website, I've had some practice with that through some of my classes at UMD," Frantz said. "But this is, by far, the biggest project I've ever taken on."

ADVERTISEMENT

He's also added a scheduling feature that allows food truck owners to input their schedules to combine data into a chronological list where site users can see the food truck times and locations, and a pin will go live on the map in real time.

"Sometimes, when I see the schedules of food trucks that don't yet have accounts, I'll manually input their schedules into the site's database," Frantz said.

Businesses using Food Truck Tracker

Oh My Mini Donuts

Domo's Donuts

Crepes Amour

Beyond Nuts

BoB-a-Q Smokehouse & Grill

The Littlest Bake Shop

Johnny B's Food Truck

Tig's Smok'n Pig BBQ

Junior's Backyard Grill

The Food Stand

Superior Cubans

Nacho Bizness

Room At The Table Catering and Bakery

Go Figur’s LLC

The Gumbeaux Guys LLC

Mama Roots

Julie's Eggrolls

Oasis Del Norte

Duluth News Tribune reporter Melinda Lavine contributed to this story.