UMD research institute 'housing a house' for Two Harbors company

DULUTH — University of Minnesota Duluth’s Natural Resources Research Institute is leasing space to LP Building Solutions , a building product manufacturer with a siding manufacturing plant in Two Harbors.

"This is a company that has a footprint here in Minnesota. It creates jobs here in Minnesota. Part of the end game is to promote responsible development of natural resources, which promotes environmental stewardship and job creation," NRRI Executive Director Rolf Weberg said.

NRRI Executive Director Rolf Weberg in LP Building Solutions' Innovation Center. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

The facility provides a controlled environment for rigorous evaluation and testing in partnership with NRRI’s building science and engineering teams, a news release said.

"We firmly believe that our products, coupled with responsible forest management, have the power to enhance carbon storage and contribute to the shift towards a lower carbon economy,” Jason Ringblom, LP executive vice president and general manager of siding, said in the news release.

The center has the capacity to showcase the company's siding and structural product innovations to customers with its demonstration area, which includes a full-scale mock house, display wall and small-scale fabrication shop.

The demonstration home inside LP Building Solutions' Innovation Center. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

The mock home enables LP's customers to visit the facility to experience its siding product and give feedback on its use and installation.

It also fosters an ongoing collaboration with NRRI on future building product innovations by using the research institute's testing capabilities and expertise.

"Prior to the opening of this center, we had a research agreement in place with LP. So we have several development and prototype projects with them, and we're hoping that this space will continue to feed into that and help us to refine those projects," said NRRI Engineer Kory Jenkins, who took on the project management role for the development of the center.

The partnership promotes enhancement of spin-off products, such as the various tools, dimensional lumber or adhesive, that support the installation of LP's siding.

The mechanical testing lab at the Natural Resources Research Institute is where performance tests are conducted on materials for various companies, including LP Building Solutions. This is also where LP Building Solutions siding prototypes are created. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

"We engineer siding products. Certainly, when innovating those products, we are considering all the adjacent tools and processes and accessories," said Jenkins.

According to Weberg, the research facility serves as a more convenient location for the company's customers, who often arrive at Duluth International Airport and drive to LP's SmartSide siding mill in Two Harbors.

LP Building Solutions' Innovation Center features a practice wall for siding to be installed and uninstalled by customers. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

"We have a long-term relationship. They were in the area. They had a need. We had an ability. It worked," Weberg said.

The space previously served as NRRI's wood and sample preparation shop before it was transformed into LP's Innovation Center.

A press machine in a pilot lab of the Natural Resources Research Institute. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

"It's a really great partnership where we can work together between the public and private sector to leverage the investment," said Weberg. "If another company comes in here and wants to collaborate, we're open to collaborating there, too, but make sure that we honor the intellectual property of each of our partners."

Jenkins added, "I think this really opens the door for future industry collaborations and how we do those."