Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

UMD research institute 'housing a house' for Two Harbors company

LP Building Solutions' Innovation Center tests and showcases products.

Man opens the door to a demonstration home
Kory Jenkins opens the door to the demonstration home inside LP Building Solutions' Innovation Center housed at the University of Minnesota Duluth's Natural Resources Research Institute on July 27.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 8:00 AM

DULUTH — University of Minnesota Duluth’s Natural Resources Research Institute is leasing space to LP Building Solutions , a building product manufacturer with a siding manufacturing plant in Two Harbors.

"This is a company that has a footprint here in Minnesota. It creates jobs here in Minnesota. Part of the end game is to promote responsible development of natural resources, which promotes environmental stewardship and job creation," NRRI Executive Director Rolf Weberg said.

Man points to demonstration home
NRRI Executive Director Rolf Weberg in LP Building Solutions' Innovation Center.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

The facility provides a controlled environment for rigorous evaluation and testing in partnership with NRRI’s building science and engineering teams, a news release said.

"We firmly believe that our products, coupled with responsible forest management, have the power to enhance carbon storage and contribute to the shift towards a lower carbon economy,” Jason Ringblom, LP executive vice president and general manager of siding, said in the news release.

The center has the capacity to showcase the company's siding and structural product innovations to customers with its demonstration area, which includes a full-scale mock house, display wall and small-scale fabrication shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

A blue demonstration home
The demonstration home inside LP Building Solutions' Innovation Center.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

The mock home enables LP's customers to visit the facility to experience its siding product and give feedback on its use and installation.

more about NRRI

It also fosters an ongoing collaboration with NRRI on future building product innovations by using the research institute's testing capabilities and expertise.

"Prior to the opening of this center, we had a research agreement in place with LP. So we have several development and prototype projects with them, and we're hoping that this space will continue to feed into that and help us to refine those projects," said NRRI Engineer Kory Jenkins, who took on the project management role for the development of the center.

The partnership promotes enhancement of spin-off products, such as the various tools, dimensional lumber or adhesive, that support the installation of LP's siding.

a mechanical testing lab
The mechanical testing lab at the Natural Resources Research Institute is where performance tests are conducted on materials for various companies, including LP Building Solutions. This is also where LP Building Solutions siding prototypes are created.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

"We engineer siding products. Certainly, when innovating those products, we are considering all the adjacent tools and processes and accessories," said Jenkins.

According to Weberg, the research facility serves as a more convenient location for the company's customers, who often arrive at Duluth International Airport and drive to LP's SmartSide siding mill in Two Harbors.

A mock wall without siding
LP Building Solutions' Innovation Center features a practice wall for siding to be installed and uninstalled by customers.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

"We have a long-term relationship. They were in the area. They had a need. We had an ability. It worked," Weberg said.

The space previously served as NRRI's wood and sample preparation shop before it was transformed into LP's Innovation Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press machine
A press machine in a pilot lab of the Natural Resources Research Institute.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

"It's a really great partnership where we can work together between the public and private sector to leverage the investment," said Weberg. "If another company comes in here and wants to collaborate, we're open to collaborating there, too, but make sure that we honor the intellectual property of each of our partners."

Jenkins added, "I think this really opens the door for future industry collaborations and how we do those."

more by brielle bredsten
78227890_3570393723033197_8969300222802919424_n.png
Business
Hermantown's Francisco Hockey among MN Cup semifinalists
More than 3,000 applied this year, a record number for the state's top business competition.
1d ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
light-skinned man and woman stand next to wall of jigsaw puzzles
Business
Toys For Keeps reopens in Lincoln Park
Jul 25
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Woman rides eBike.
Business
Electric Trails offers e-bike rentals along North Shore
Jul 23
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
4269841+chickfila-5484cad4-6a4c-11e8-9e38-24e693b38637.jpg
Business
Chick-fil-A coming to Miller Hill Mall
Jul 21
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
IMG_6431 (2).JPG
Minnesota
For climate-smart ag policy, data is key, USDA undersecretary says
14h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
BIZ-ECONOMY-GET
Business
US growth accelerates to 2.4% on resilient consumers, companies
5d ago
 · 
By  Reade Pickert / Bloomberg News / Tribune News Service
The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington
Business
US bank regulators release sweeping plan to overhaul capital requirements
5d ago
 · 
By  Katanga Johnson and Jenny Surane / Bloomberg News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Donald Trump
National
Trump indicted after special counsel investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election
15h ago
 · 
By  Sarah N. Lynch, Jacqueline Thomsen and Andrew Goudsward / Reuters
Paciotti jump crop.png
Members Only
The Vault
A Hibbing woman vanished. Did her boyfriend get away with murder?
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
varieties of alcoholic beverages
Members Only
Lifestyle
Cider vs. seltzer vs. beer: Duluth craft pros on consumers' many choices
1h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Wide river bay is seen from an open train car pulled by an orange engine. Passengers cluster along the car's fenced sides.
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Duluth's 'River Train' rides again
2h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler