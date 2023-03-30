Two Men and a Truck adds Hermantown location

HERMANTOWN — Two Men and a Truck franchise owner Nick Bailey and his team have expanded their services to the area.

The new location, dispatched from 5350 Miller Trunk Highway, was originally set to open in April. However, it began booking clients about three weeks ago due to the high demand for moving services in the area, said Bailey.

Sam Enriquez is the general manager for the Two Men and a Truck in Hermantown. The new location offers local and long-distance moving services for residential and business clients, as well as packing and unpacking. Eventually, junk removal service will be added for the area, Bailey said.

Since its inception in 1985, Two Men and a Truck has become the largest franchised moving company in the country with more than 405 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Ireland and the UK.

Last year, Two Men and a Truck was named the No. 1 moving/junk removal franchise by Entrepreneur magazine. In August 2021, the Michigan-based company joined the ServiceMaster brand, which also includes ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, AmeriSpec and Furniture Medic.

Over the years, Bailey has used his franchise to perform charity work through various cause campaigns such as Movers for Moms, a national giving program aimed at assisting mothers in need. Another project he takes pride in was helping move 250 Afghan refugees from temporary to permanent housing in 2021 in partnership with the humanitarian nonprofit Alight .

The corporate concept, "to treat everyone the way you would want your grandma to be treated," is embraced at each of his 10 franchise locations, Bailey said.

"Hiring someone to move you is a difficult thing. There is so much emotion involved. There is a lot of trust associated with it. We're different from other companies because we're part of a larger brand. There is accountability with that," said Bailey.

He first became involved with the brand as a mover and driver while attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the late 1990s. Around that time, his father, David Bailey, sold the family-owned and operated business for a decade, Hi-Way Furniture in Owatonna, Minnesota.

About a year after Nick Bailey graduated with a degree in communications, the father-son duo introduced the Two Men and a Truck concept to Minnesota in 1999 with their Burnsville location.

My dad was in business all his life. He wasn't afraid to take that step to bet on himself. That's a valuable lesson that I've certainly taken away. Nick Bailey

Nick Bailey handled operations and quality control, while David Bailey secured the financing and handled the administrative work to run their franchise. In 2009, David Bailey lost his battle with pancreatic cancer and Nick Bailey stepped into the leadership role.

"My dad was in business all his life. He wasn't afraid to take that step to bet on himself. That's a valuable lesson that I've certainly taken away," Nick Bailey said.

The franchise later faced uncertainty in 2008-2009 during the recession as revenue dropped drastically, Nick Bailey said.

However, the franchise prevailed. In 2013, Nick Bailey bought the St. Paul North territory and has since expanded to the entire Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin with 10 locations altogether.

Two Men and a Truck in Hermantown can be reached at 218-203-0312 or visit twomenandatruck.com.