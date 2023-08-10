Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Longtime Lincoln Park business gets facelift

Twin Ports Cyclery store owners used grant funds to update their storefront with new paint and a sign.

A person in a pale yellow shirt hold their hand up, motioning to a storefront with bright red trim and blue letters.
Lee Emanoff spent a hot summer afternoon painting her storefront at Twin Ports Cyclery in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — Lee Emanoff angled over paint-splattered cardboard, moving burnt-red pigment back and forth with her brush.

“We’re closed on Tuesday, and that’s just about the only way we can really get things done,” she said.

Emanoff and her husband, Denis Sauve, made headway on updates to their business, Twin Ports Cyclery , thanks to a $500 Love Your Block grant through the city.

A woman in a pale yellow shirt leans down to paint a wall red.
Lee Emanoff paints the front of Twin Ports Cyclery on Tuesday. "Bike boxes come in handy," Emanoff said.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

With it, they’ve purchased quality paint, a sander and replacement letters for their signage. “It needed a facelift,” said Emanoff of their storefront, “and it makes the community look better, too.”

The business specializes in bike sales, repairs and accessories such as studded snow tires and commuter clothing.

Two people talk outside a brick building with a faded sign below an updated sign.
Twin Ports Cyclery owners Denis Sauve and Lee Emanoff share a moment in front of their business. A faded sign for Garon's Groceries remains on the side of the building, which previously housed the grocery store. The couple wanted to preserve that piece of history.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Sauve has owned the cyclery since 1975. After a yearslong interval in Canal Park, the pair returned in the 1980s to their Lincoln Park building, which had been used for storage.

Standing outside the building on a sunny Tuesday, the couple directed the News Tribune to a fading Garon’s Groceries sign high on the west side of the building.

Outdoor community garden space
Local
FROM 2022: Love Your Block unites Duluth volunteers for neighborhood betterment
In its first year, the program awarded $17,400 to groups in the Lincoln Park and Central Hillside neighborhoods to address blight and empower the communities.
Sep 27, 2022
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

Sauve said he purposefully left it untouched — a monument to the building’s former tenant. (“This is where I cashed my first check,” he recalled.)

Emanoff plans to update their door frame, she said with a laugh, bending to rub the dented wood. “Customers come in, and they're not too coordinated getting the bikes in the door, so we’re going to put an old tire — nail it, screw it in there — so it’ll be like a bumper.”

A person in a pale yellow shirt bends down to touch a gloved hand to a damaged door frame.
Lee Emanoff has plans to update this door frame at her store.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Sauve said he’s happy to be where he and the business are. “There's a certain coolness to this side of town; it has a character."

The Love Your Block model supports innovation in blight reduction through resident and government partnership with individual grants up to $1,500.

Other grant recipients this year include the Duluth Children’s Museum, Family Rise Together, and Union Gospel Mission for projects such as lot cleanup and community events.

