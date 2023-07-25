Toys For Keeps reopens in Lincoln Park

DULUTH — Toys For Keeps owners Rob and Cindy McCabe believe their store will "add to the fun" of the growing Lincoln Park Craft District after moving from their Canal Park location of nearly 20 years.

So far, the reception from neighboring businesses has been positive, according to the McCabes.

"You're kind of interdependent on each other. The more that is out here, the more people you're going to draw," Rob McCabe said of Lincoln Park's business atmosphere. "There is so much going on out here. It's going to be exciting to see what we can do."

The McCabes' pup, Lexi, frequents Toys For Keeps to greet customers. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Cindy McCabe added: "There's lot of restaurants and there's lots to do. It's very vibrant. I think the games will do really well down here because of the breweries. You can come in and the younger crowd with young families; it's very easy to run in and get a deck of cards or a quick game to play with friends."

"Or, when you have a half-hour wait for OMC, you can wander around," Rob McCabe said.

Most of their customer base in Canal Park were tourists, many spanning over multiple generations. The McCabes expect they'll capture more local patrons in their new location.

Two staff from the previous store will rejoin upon opening, planned for Tuesday, July 25.

Toys For Keeps first opened in 1983. When the couple purchased the business in 1998, it was located above Bagley & Co. Jewelers in the skywalk downtown.

Prior, Cindy McCabe worked for the former Explorations toy store in Duluth. Rob McCabe retired from St. Germain's Glass Co. in 2019 after 40 years with the company.

The toy shop briefly relocated to Lake Avenue in Canal Park following the economic downturn after 9/11. After about three years, it moved again to 335 Canal Park Drive to better capture the tourist foot traffic.

For 19 years, this is where Toys For Keeps made its home until it became unaffordable, according to Rob McCabe. The lease for Toys For Keeps in Canal Park ended in January.

There was an opportunity to relocate to Lincoln Park in the former Twin Ports Spay Neuter building at 2002 W. Superior St., managed by Titanium Partners and owned by a Minnesota-based investment fund. Twin Ports Spay Neuter relocated to West Duluth in May. Toys For Keeps signed a seven-year lease on its new location, Rob McCabe said.

The new space required a complete renovation from floor to ceiling in order to transform the former surgery rooms and office spaces into a retail space. The remodel took longer than anticipated, and the store's May open date was pushed back.

"Titanium did what they call a 'vanilla shell.' Then we were responsible for the final painting of the flooring, and the HVAC. They put in a new storefront for us," Rob McCabe said.

"It was really hard to imagine what it could turn into," Cindy McCabe said.

The new space is just under 3,000 square feet, about the same size as the Canal Park store.

"You forget how much stuff you have," Rob McCabe said. Titanium allowed them to store items during the move.

When it comes to inventory, Cindy McCabe tends to stick to the classic, timeless toy selection. The McCabes claim their sales distributors tell them their store has the largest selection of puzzles and Playmobil products in northern Minnesota. During the pandemic, puzzles became increasingly popular and were hard to keep on the shelves, Rob McCabe said.

"I usually go for the traditional games, and we do put a spin on it occasionally. If it's trendy, it's usually not here. Trendy comes in and out and it goes in and out of your house really fast, and I like to have things that you will keep and remember when you're a parent and a grandparent and it still relates to them," Cindy McCabe said.

Over the years, Toys For Keeps' selection has expanded to sustain the business. It also carries artist Kate Whistler's shadow boxes and other local artwork.

In addition to selling timeless toys, the store also carries shadow boxes by local artist Kate Whistler. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

"We've moved into having more art and crafts and books and clothing, so we've expanded our interests and hopefully other people's interests," Cindy said. "Toys alone, a lot of kids have moved into the electronics and it's hard to capture them back, so often we've captured the adults back."

"Most of the stuff you won't find at the big-box stores because we can't compete. I don't think there are a dozen things in here that are battery-operated. It's all creative — puzzles and games, that kind of thing," Rob McCabe added.