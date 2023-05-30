Tipsy Mosquito wine and spirit bar a new sweet spot in Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS — The Tipsy Mosquito Wine and Spirit Room is all the buzz in Two Harbors.

Since opening in February with a standing-room only crowd during the Two Harbors Winter Frolic, the Tipsy Mosquito has provided a quirky setting in the quaint town for visitors and locals alike.

Tara and Mike Kasell own the Tipsy Mosquito, a wine and spirit bar which opened in February 2023. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Owners Tara and Mike Kasell hope those traveling up the North Shore along Minnesota Highway 61 will stop in and check it out.

"There is a new effort to kind of draw people down to the downtown again. Back in the late '80s early '90s, everything went out to Seventh Avenue, you know, the main drag. Two Harbors became more of a drive-through town," Tara Kasell described.

Now, Castle Danger draws over 250,000 people to the area each year, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Just by being kitty-corner to them could attract people from there," Tara Kasell said. "I really hope we become an attraction ourselves to Two Harbors."

The Tipsy Mosquito Wine and Spirit Bar is located at 623 First Ave. in Two Harbors. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

While aiming to complement the existing businesses in the downtown area, Tispy Mosquito sets itself apart from Castle Danger, Moose Lodge and American Legion by offering an upscale, elevated bar experience that is pet-friendly.

"Our idea was to create something comfy and homey where you can come in, sip on a glass of wine and chill out," Tara Kasell said.

The Tipsy Mosquito has a speakeasy atmosphere with its eclectic decor and vintage furniture. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

After 28 years in the medical field, Tara Kasell called it quits when COVID hit and decided to return from Grand Rapids to her hometown.

Tara Kasell and her daughter, Quinn Kasell, first opened Port City Nutrition in the building owned by Ryan Bruckelmyer, located at 623 First Ave.

At the time, the largely unused space in the remainder of the building was walled off.

"Quinn had the opportunity to move out to New York and left, so Mike and I said we were going to shut that down and use it as part of the Tipsy," Tara Kasell said.

Port City Nutrition is now closed. A new event space with the capacity for 120 people will added to the Tipsy soon. The expansion will allow for the bar to remain open to the public while events are reserved.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So far we've had birthdays, bridal showers, book club," Mike Kasell said. "We're very accommodating."

The Tipsy Mosquito offers a moody, speakeasy atmosphere. It's vintage, yet trendy.

"The dishes that we use are actually my great-grandma's and grandpa's wedding dish set that they got, so we reuse a lot of old with a lot of new," said Tara Kasell.

Their son, Fletcher Kasell, and his boyfriend, Tanner Richie, co-founders of the New York fashion label, Tanner Fletcher, inspired the interior design by selecting most of the art, decor, fabric and furniture.

Much of the moody, vintage decor inside the Tipsy Mosquito was chosen with the help of the owners' son, Fletcher Kasell. Many items and knick-knacks are family heirlooms. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Family heirlooms are peppered throughout, such as an eighth-grade portrait and knick-knacks from Tara Kasell's grandmother, to the sectional from Richie's great-grandfather.

"They flew in from New York and made it happen," Tara Kasell said.

Their daughter, Quinn Kasell, who works in the hospitality industry in New York, helped create the batch craft cocktail mixes featured on the menu.

The top-selling cocktail is Porch Swing at Sundown, a blackberry basil mule with house-made syrup, fresh lime, vodka and topped with ginger beer. Riled and Wrangled is another popular choice made with Jamaican rum, coconut water, pineapple, lime and Thai chili syrup.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our Three Piece Suit is our take on the old fashioned. That one's super popular, too," said Tara Kasell. "All of our juice is freshly squeezed every day, and then we make all of the syrups in the back."

In addition to the specialty and bubble cocktails, the Tipsy offers a full-service bar with beer and cider on tap. They have an array of mocktails and wines, too.

Tara Kasell serves up a glass of white wine. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

THC seltzer and gummies are also sold at the Tipsy Mosquito.

Signature flatbreads are also available. The KK is a favorite —with sliced Kielbasa and sauerkraut, onions and pineapple Habanero sauce.

"It's a little spicy, but then it's got the Gouda which is super-melty," Tara Kasell said.

The Sweet and Spicy Shrimp flatbread is another unique choice.

"That one has peaches on it," she said. "We did want to do some interesting combos, and you know what? They really do work well together."

The Do North Margarita Flatbread is made with sauce from Do North Pizza . The couple co-owns the restaurant with Tara's brother, Jason Komarek. It opened in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some fun, collaborate wine pairing and tasting events are also in the works, Tara Kasell said.

"Our first one will be pairing different kinds of wines with Do North Pizza," she said.

The Tispy Mosquito Wine and Spirit Room has a homey, lounge vibe with its vintage furniture and eclectic decor. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Other future plans include transforming the small room behind their bar into the Whiskey Room with its own bar. It will feature plush leathers and serve high-end whiskey and scotch for a more masculine "cigar room" feel, compared to the feminine atmosphere of the Tipsy, Tara Kasell said.

They also hope to create a patio out back, and eventually a roof-top patio.

There are currently four bartenders, including manager Steph McGregor, with more than a decade of experience.

"I don't think we honestly could have done it without her," Tara Kasell said. "We've never been in the bar industry before, so just having that knowledge from her, she's been awesome here."

More part-time positions are open this summer, with the need for a core bartender.

"We're a lakeside community. It's beautiful down here. We've got a couple of parks. We've got the break wall, the lighthouse that you can tour," Tara Kasell said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1892 Two Harbors Light Station is the oldest, continuously operating lighthouse on the North Shore of Lake Superior.

"Or watch an ore boat come into the docks," said Mike Kasell.

Two Canada geese with their goslings overlook the ore docks at Agate Bay in Two Harbors. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Nearby is the Superior Finds gift shop and the Harbor Rail Pub, Venue and Lofts .

"If you stop here first and have a couple glasses of wine, you can head down to the pub and sing karaoke or listen to live music," Tara Kasell said. "It's cool to have some locals that really want the downtown to start thriving again, and really push for it."

The building was previously a grocery store in the '50s called the National Tea, then it was the Laura Lee department store, and later Portside Arcade and Pizza before sitting empty for many years.

The Tipsy Mosquito Wine and Spirit Room has hosted several private events since opening in February, including bachlorette and birthday parties. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

To fund the business startup, the Tipsy Mosquito tapped into Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and Two Harbors Development Fund grants, and received loans from Park State Bank and the Entrepreneur Fund.

"We built everything inside of here. It was an empty space with no electrical, no plumbing, no anything," Mike Kasell said. "It was a lot of work to put it together but we're very pleased with how it turned out."