Taco Bell opens on London Road

DULUTH — The new Taco Bell franchise at 2031 London Road is now open. According to Taco Bell's website, the restaurant's hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

This is the third Taco Bell in Duluth, with additional locations at 44th Avenue West in West Duluth and on West Central Entrance in Duluth Heights. There are also Taco Bells in Superior and Cloquet.

Travis Comnick, general manager, left, and team trainer Tylor Storlie share a laugh at the front counter. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The restaurant, franchised by Border Foods of New Hope, Minnesota, celebrated the opening by giving the first 50 visitors a card to get one free taco per week for a year.

“This Taco Bell was many years in the making, and we couldn’t be happier to be opening the doors today to Duluth’s taco lovers,” said Border Foods President Aaron Engler.

Brynn Plasch hands a food order to a customer from the drive-thru window. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The location is actively hiring additional employees, according to a news release from Border Foods.

This new location is Border Foods’ third Taco Bell in the Duluth area, 93rd restaurant in Minnesota and 239th restaurant in the Upper Midwest.

A customer receives their food order at Taco Bell during opening day. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Nate Nelson, left, and Paul Schmidt, both of Woodbury, walk outside with the food they ordered at Taco Bell during opening day. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Taco Bell shift manager Anthony Blunt, right, waves to a customer while fryer Vito Munoz adjusts an apron before both go inside. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune