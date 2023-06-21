Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Taco Bell opens on London Road

This is the third Taco Bell franchise location in Duluth.

The exterior of a new restaurant.
Taco Bell at 2031 London Road in Duluth opened Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 5:34 PM

DULUTH — The new Taco Bell franchise at 2031 London Road is now open. According to Taco Bell's website, the restaurant's hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

This is the third Taco Bell in Duluth, with additional locations at 44th Avenue West in West Duluth and on West Central Entrance in Duluth Heights. There are also Taco Bells in Superior and Cloquet.

Two fast food employees having a conversation behind the front counter.
Travis Comnick, general manager, left, and team trainer Tylor Storlie share a laugh at the front counter.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The restaurant, franchised by Border Foods of New Hope, Minnesota, celebrated the opening by giving the first 50 visitors a card to get one free taco per week for a year.

“This Taco Bell was many years in the making, and we couldn’t be happier to be opening the doors today to Duluth’s taco lovers,” said Border Foods President Aaron Engler.

A woman in a drive through window hands food to a customer in a car.
Brynn Plasch hands a food order to a customer from the drive-thru window.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The location is actively hiring additional employees, according to a news release from Border Foods.

This new location is Border Foods’ third Taco Bell in the Duluth area, 93rd restaurant in Minnesota and 239th restaurant in the Upper Midwest.

Fast food in a paper bag.
A customer receives their food order at Taco Bell during opening day.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two customers outside carrying their food orders.
Nate Nelson, left, and Paul Schmidt, both of Woodbury, walk outside with the food they ordered at Taco Bell during opening day.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man waves to customers while walking outside of a restaurant.
Taco Bell shift manager Anthony Blunt, right, waves to a customer while fryer Vito Munoz adjusts an apron before both go inside.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man smiling from behind the counter of a fast food restaurant
Travis Comnick, general manager, has a conversation from behind the front counter inside of Taco Bell.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

