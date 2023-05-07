99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
St. Louis County residential assessed market value is up nearly 11% from 2022

As many areas throughout the county see increased assessed market values, even fewer will qualify for the outdated homestead exclusion.

County Estimated Market Values.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 9:53 AM

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Residents may experience a bit of sticker shock as 2024 Estimated Market Value notifications arrive in mailboxes throughout St. Louis County.

As tax assessments rise with the increase in home prices, residents are likely to pay more in annual property taxes.

An estimated market value is what the property would sell for if offered for sale under typical, normal and competitive conditions. The extent of the valuation increase for each homeowner varies depending on factors such as location, improvements, neighborhood and whether there is lake frontage.

According to a news release from St. Louis County, the total growth in the 2023 residential assessed market value was $1,926,060,872, up 10.94% from last year. The valuation increase in this segment equates to 80.77% of the total assessed estimated market value growth in 2023.

"Any time there is a large change in valuations, we know it can be concerning," Board of Commissioners Chair Patrick Boyle said in the release. "We also understand that the timing of valuation changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, can make it particularly difficult.”

An increasing demand and a short supply of residential properties in the market, compounded by the costs of construction were factors in the strong growth and appreciation seen for homes, the release stated.

"Generally, with the cost of inflation and cost to build a home, that is going to increase the value," said Mary Barness, St. Louis County public records and property valuation director. "Everything is more expensive and it drives the cost of everything up. We do feel we have really good evidence to support the changes that were made."

Construction in Duluth
Local
RELATED: Report shows Duluth housing in high demand, short supply
The local median rent in Duluth rose from $1,274 to $1,355 in 2022 — a 6.4% uptick.
May 02, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

The 2023 property assessment marks the 11th year that St. Louis County had valuation increases across most major segments since the 2008 housing crash and resulting valuation decline in 2012.

"After the bubble, there was a recession. Then values plummeted thereafter. That created some chaos in the market and some foreclosures, which is not a great thing for the community. Since the decline, we have seen value increases, especially in residential market," Barness said.

The county's 2023 Assessment Report states this year's property assessment mirrored the changes observed in the real estate market from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022. Changes in the area’s growth rate and market values were impacted by national and regional trends, but also fluctuated from these tendencies according to local market conditions.

Barness said the county visits 20% of its properties each year to update estimated property value assessments.

"Having a connection opportunity while out in the field is an important part of our job and responsibility," Barness said.

There is some understanding, but continued stress as to what this does to the bottom line with the increased tax burden.
Mary Barness, St. Louis County public records and property valuation director

Because each property owner’s situation is unique, and various exclusions may be available for some property owners, making comparisons regarding market valuation, tax impacts and rates is challenging unless a comparison is made between like properties in the same jurisdiction, neighborhood and with the same general characteristics, Barness explained.

"Eveleth and Virginia may have seen larger increases than Duluth, so it depends on the particular market of the area," Barness said. "There were more significant changes in the northern part of the county, and we're seeing more residents come to the Board of Appeal meetings following the huge jumps to express concerns. Unfortunately, we have to make changes if market is pushing in that direction. There is some understanding, but continued stress as to what this does to the bottom line with the increased tax burden."

There are exclusion and credit programs in place to help reduce property taxes for various types of qualified owners, Barness noted, such as the Homestead Market Value Exclusion, Market Value Exclusion for a Veteran with a Disability and the Agricultural Homestead Market Value Credit.

However, the current Minnesota homestead exclusion law hasn't seen updates since it passed in 2011.

Homestead Market Value Exclusion.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Through the program, the state orders local governments to exclude a portion of a home's value from taxation. For taxation purposes only, the maximum amount a property's value can be lowered is $30,400 for a $76,000 residence. The more a home is worth, the smaller a break it receives. Only houses worth less than $413,800 apply for the exclusion.

Since 2011, statewide median household income has risen from $57,820 to $77,706 in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Association of Realtors reports the median sales price for homes in Minnesota year-to-date was $130,000 in 2011, compared to $315,000 in 2023.

Statewide incomes vs home prices.jpg
Since the current homestead exclusion law was implemented in 2011, statewide median household income has increased by 34.4%, while median sales prices for homes in Minnesota has risen 142.3%.
Duluth News Tribune

"It's been a pretty hot market for the last couple of years and sales have grown. I do think property owners are aware that the market is as such, but it doesn't decrease people's angst," Barness said.

In the Arrowhead region, median home prices have nearly doubled from $109,000 in 2011 to $206,750 in 2023.

Last year, the median estimated market value for residential and seasonal/recreational properties in St. Louis County came in slightly above sales prices in the region at $219,943, according to the assessment summary report.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue does a sales ratio study each year to verify estimated market values are within 90% to 105% of actual sales prices.

If the county's initial assessment is lower, "We have to bring that ratio up to at least 90%," Barness explained.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue states that under the current law, 1.18 million homesteads qualified for the homestead exclusion in 2023 for a total of $16.63 billion of taxpayer relief.

With rising home values, even fewer qualify for the homestead exclusion.

Two proposed bills were introduced earlier this year that would increase the value thresholds and maximum valuation for the homestead exclusion beginning with the 2024 assessments.

The bills differ, as SF 651 includes homesteads valued between $95,000 and $517,200; whereas HF 1504 includes those between $80,300 and $437,100.

"That certainly expands that reach to more property owners. Because of the value increases we've seen relative to the changes in the market, it does open the door for more residents with homestead properties to be eligible for exclusion, which helps with their bottom line," Barness said. "It would be great to get more relief for our residents."

The St. Louis County Assessors office is monitoring the progress of the proposed legislation, as well as other potential changes to the exclusions for veterans, Barness said.

Local Board of Appeal and Equalization meetings are taking place through May.

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
