Simply Ballroom opens in Lincoln Park

DULUTH — Simply Ballroom brings over three decades of experience to its new Lincoln Park neighborhood location. Family owned and operated since 1990, the dance studio specializes in teaching competitive and social ballroom and partner dancing.

David Scherer and his fiancee, Kristen Trump, opened the second Simply Ballroom site in mid-October. Scherer's eldest brother opened the original location in St. Louis, Missouri.

Since then, Simply Ballroom has become nationally recognized. Scherer has been involved with the business since its inception.

"Culturally in America, men are not exposed to dance, where as women are. It puts them behind," Scherer said. "Dance gives a space to let either sex be a leader or follower — a twist on the social norm and freedom of physical expression. I really believe that everybody in their hearts want to dance."

Simply Ballroom co-owners Kristen Trump, left, and David Scherer pose before the December Showcase Program performances by students Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Raised by a family of award-winning dancers, Scherer began competing at age 11, teaching at 13 and competing nationally and professionally at 18. He's been named "Top Teacher," with his students, placing within the top 10 in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"COVID changed things for dance community. Lots of schools shut down," Scherer said.

That's when Trump teamed up with Simply Ballroom and how the couple met. She has a similar background in dance, as well as experience working with individuals with special needs.

Simply Ballroom, located at 1918 W. Superior St., Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"In St. Louis, there are nine other competitive schools. Here, there is one other competitive school," Scherer said.

Eventually, the couple wanted a business of their own. Scherer and Trump moved to Duluth a year ago from St. Louis, Missouri, to manage another Simply Ballroom studio. When it closed, their entire customer base wanted to continue, so the couple set out to find a new location for a Minnesota studio.

"We fell in love with the Lincoln Park area," Scherer said. "There's lots of foot traffic and activity, types of shops, people walking with kids. Downtown, people aren't doing that, and Canal Park is mostly tourists. We wanted to live here, with so many different restaurants, breweries, shops, coffee shops — there's choices and selection."

Simply Ballroom, rented from Doug Anderson, is located at 1918 W. Superior St. It has been completely renovated with a painted ceiling and custom hardwood dance floor. There is 1,800 square feet of dance studio space.

Simply Ballroom co-owner David Scherer and a student perform a waltz and cha-cha medley in front of an audience at Simply Ballroom on Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"All of our students, who are our foundation, signed the last floor board before it was laid," Scherer said.

Four certified instructors are contracted to teach group classes and private lessons. Simply Ballroom offers 55-minute group lessons and 45-minute private individual lessons. Private group lessons are also available for up to 12 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dance styles include competitive and social ballroom, tango, salsa, salsa rueda, bachata, merengue, cumbia, cha-cha, folkloric, swing and belly dancing.

As a local artist himself, Scherer appreciates art in many forms and hopes to share his passion with the community.

"Dance is such an interesting thing because it's an art form, but it's intimidating," he said. "A lot of people wait for the right time to do the things they want to do. You should do the things that you always want to do, whether dance or skydiving. What things are holding you back? Not having partner? The timing is not right?

Simply Ballroom co-owner David Scherer performs a dip pose with co-owner Kristen Trump before the December Showcase Program on Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"Dance brings so much love and joy that people can't believe it took so long to do it. When you're enriching lives, it's something you want to share."

To bridge the gap between art and dance, the studio will feature local artists monthly. A handful of artists from the TBI Residential & Community Services will showcased during the first two weekends of January. TBI serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and other challenges.

A full list of classes and events are listed on the event calendar at simplyballroom.com .