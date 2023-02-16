Short Cuts: Duluth turning to TV, TikTok in summer tourism push

DULUTH — It's the lake, stupid.

With apologies to James Carville, that's what Duluth's marketers say they've learned about what draws visitors to the city. Tricia Hobbs, senior economic developer for the city of Duluth, said the "opportunity to be next to water" is a prime reason people choose the city as a vacation destination.

The logo for Visit Duluth's "Love It Like We Do" tourism marketing campaign. Contributed / Visit Duluth

Hobbs was speaking in a Zoom presentation Tuesday afternoon. Representatives from the public relations firm Bellmont Partners and the marketing agency Lawrence and Schiller appeared online to let local businesses know how they're planning to spend the city's marketing dollars as summer, the city's peak tourism season, approaches.

"When you think about all of the wonderful attractions, restaurants, breweries, distilleries, whatever that might be," said Hobbs, "Duluth has what people are looking for, set against that wonderful, beautiful natural backdrop."

Hobbs and her colleagues from the companies that have run Duluth's tourism marketing efforts for the past year outlined a flurry of channels they'll be using to target potential visitors in the key spring months when people are planning their summer travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Digital plans include a game-like interactive ad, audio ads on streaming music services, and assets like branded GIF stickers. (Try entering "@visitduluth" in the GIF search bar when you're creating an Instagram story.) As you might expect, Duluth will also be leaning into TikTok.

"Facebook and Instagram (are) really skewing towards our older audience," said Kyrie Bussler of Lawrence and Schiller. "We want to layer in some additional channels to help complement our younger audiences, so focusing on Pinterest and TikTok there."

The marketers said they're working to continue building awareness of Duluth in markets like Chicago, which accounts for a significant number of clicks on local tourism pages. The Twin Cities metro area remains an important market for Duluth's tourism industry, but "they already have that awareness built up," said Laura Mitchell of Lawrence and Schiller.

Duluth will continue working with social media influencers like Kristen Glazer, seen here on Park Point Beach in 2022, to increase awareness of the city's tourist destinations. Contributed / Expedition Kristen

It's expensive to buy ads in the Twin Cities, and people living there already know about Duluth as a destination. The trick is getting those people to come more often — and stay longer. An upcoming 90-minute episode of KSTP-TV's "Twin Cities Live" will broadcast from Duluth, said Bussler, with "multiple segments showcasing Duluth's offerings."

Duluth's marketing team is thinking big, aiming to woo out-of-state visitors who might otherwise travel to Mackinac Island, Wisconsin Dells or even Boulder, Colorado. "They do have less awareness of Duluth," said Hobbs, "but have a higher likelihood to spend a longer time here."

What's our pitch to those potential visitors?

"What makes this place unmistakably Duluth?" asked Bussler, reciting some marketing copy. "A local flavor you can't taste anywhere but here. Go slow, breathe deep, drink it in. That's how you love it like we do."