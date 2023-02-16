99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Short Cuts: Duluth turning to TV, TikTok in summer tourism push

Digital channels are central to the city's efforts to reach visitors who might fill hotels, restaurants and shops during the upcoming peak season.

A view from the deck of the Vista Star. In the foreground, two young women are seen from behind; one holds a smartphone and a notebook featuring an illustration of a musician. In the background, the American Integrity is docked at a tall ore dock.
The docked ship American Integrity could be seen from the deck of the Vista Star, temporarily rechristened the "S.S. Rock" for a three-band concert cruise Sept. 1.
Jay Gabler / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
February 16, 2023 07:15 AM

DULUTH — It's the lake, stupid.

With apologies to James Carville, that's what Duluth's marketers say they've learned about what draws visitors to the city. Tricia Hobbs, senior economic developer for the city of Duluth, said the "opportunity to be next to water" is a prime reason people choose the city as a vacation destination.

Visit Duluth tourism logo
The logo for Visit Duluth's "Love It Like We Do" tourism marketing campaign.
Contributed / Visit Duluth

Hobbs was speaking in a Zoom presentation Tuesday afternoon. Representatives from the public relations firm Bellmont Partners and the marketing agency Lawrence and Schiller appeared online to let local businesses know how they're planning to spend the city's marketing dollars as summer, the city's peak tourism season, approaches.

"When you think about all of the wonderful attractions, restaurants, breweries, distilleries, whatever that might be," said Hobbs, "Duluth has what people are looking for, set against that wonderful, beautiful natural backdrop."

Hobbs and her colleagues from the companies that have run Duluth's tourism marketing efforts for the past year outlined a flurry of channels they'll be using to target potential visitors in the key spring months when people are planning their summer travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Digital plans include a game-like interactive ad, audio ads on streaming music services, and assets like branded GIF stickers. (Try entering "@visitduluth" in the GIF search bar when you're creating an Instagram story.) As you might expect, Duluth will also be leaning into TikTok.

More about area tourism
fireworks file
Local
Duluth tourism tax collections hit new high in 2022
The growth in visitor spending exceeded the inflation rate.
February 04, 2023 02:46 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Visit Duluth tourism logo
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: One of us! One of us! Exploring Duluth's new brand
Duluth's new tourism campaign is inviting visitors to "love it like we do." What does that mean?
June 09, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Two figures on paddleboards are shown against the sunrise on a still lake surface.
Lifestyle
Duluth enlists social media influencers to help tourists scroll into town
Visit Duluth and a Rochester-based startup are connecting Zenith City attractions with creators who come to the area and share their adventures.
September 14, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
2678880+WADE0716web.jpg
Local
Duluth may dig deep to lobby for train, sales tax extension
With three branches of state government under DFL control, city officials see a unique opportunity to make gains.
January 21, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
112521.N.DNT.AIRTRAVEL.C05.jpg
Local
Pilot shortage still drags down potential Duluth-Denver flight
“If COVID had not happened and disrupted the talent pool for the airlines the way it did, Denver would be going daily today,” said Tom Werner, executive director of the Duluth Airport Authority.
January 09, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
FILE: Great Lakes Aquarium
Local
Duluth aquarium attendance reaches 20-year high
The Great Lakes Aquarium will seek nearly $700,000 in state bonding funds to refresh its operations and plan for new attractions.
January 04, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Homegrown Music Festival visits the Canal Park neighborhood of Duluth for the majority of Tuesday’s shows
Business
Duluth's tourism surpasses pre-pandemic days
The city, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center and Visit Duluth gave a tourism industry update Tuesday, reporting that hotel occupancy and tourism tax revenue is up from 2019.
December 02, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
colorful holiday light display
Local
Firms give themselves solid marks for first year marketing Duluth
After a rocky start, representatives pointed to growing tourism tax revenues and increased hotel stays.
November 23, 2022 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Canal Park in Duluth was packed with people during the 2016 Tall Ships Festival
Local
Two Harbors agrees to pay at least $50,000 in Festival of Sail costs
City administration recommends using campground revenue and is still exploring outside funding options. More than $27,000 in funding still needed.
June 28, 2022 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Linda Fryer.
Local
Ely dedicates street to its late tourism maven
As of Thursday, Linda Fryer Way, not Seventh Avenue, will outline the western edge of Whiteside Park.
June 22, 2022 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Brady Slater

"Facebook and Instagram (are) really skewing towards our older audience," said Kyrie Bussler of Lawrence and Schiller. "We want to layer in some additional channels to help complement our younger audiences, so focusing on Pinterest and TikTok there."

The marketers said they're working to continue building awareness of Duluth in markets like Chicago, which accounts for a significant number of clicks on local tourism pages. The Twin Cities metro area remains an important market for Duluth's tourism industry, but "they already have that awareness built up," said Laura Mitchell of Lawrence and Schiller.

A woman wearing a peach sundress and sunglasses looks at the camera while sitting on a blanket on a sandy beach in front of an expansive lake.
Duluth will continue working with social media influencers like Kristen Glazer, seen here on Park Point Beach in 2022, to increase awareness of the city's tourist destinations.
Contributed / Expedition Kristen

It's expensive to buy ads in the Twin Cities, and people living there already know about Duluth as a destination. The trick is getting those people to come more often — and stay longer. An upcoming 90-minute episode of KSTP-TV's "Twin Cities Live" will broadcast from Duluth, said Bussler, with "multiple segments showcasing Duluth's offerings."

Duluth's marketing team is thinking big, aiming to woo out-of-state visitors who might otherwise travel to Mackinac Island, Wisconsin Dells or even Boulder, Colorado. "They do have less awareness of Duluth," said Hobbs, "but have a higher likelihood to spend a longer time here."

What's our pitch to those potential visitors?

"What makes this place unmistakably Duluth?" asked Bussler, reciting some marketing copy. "A local flavor you can't taste anywhere but here. Go slow, breathe deep, drink it in. That's how you love it like we do."

MORE BY JAY GABLER
Animated light-skinned boy holds mole character clad in blue, against a snowy landscape.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Oscar-nominated movie shorts coming to Duluth
Some of the most moving, accessible films nominated for Oscars each year are the short subjects. From Friday through March 2, all 15 of this year's nominees are screening at Zeitgeist.
February 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Diona Johnson belts out a song during a practice of AfroGeode & The Gemstones
Arts and Entertainment
'Jazzy, Classy, Queery': Depot show creating space where it's 'safe to be yourself'
February 15, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A woman and man in matching white dance outfits perform together on a stage. They look towards one another with confidence as their arms extend.
Arts and Entertainment
Daniel Durant calls 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Britt Stewart 'my Valentine'
February 14, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A series of framed letterprints, seen at an angle, hanging on the wall of a gallery with pink wall. Print in foreground says "YAAAAAAS QUEEN - Jonathan Van Ness."
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Exhibits at UWS, Prove Gallery, Zeitgeist and AICHO
February 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for Feb. 15, 2023
February 15, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man on left sits behind microphone, wearing headphones, talks to man on right.
Business
Zenith City Media serves as multimedia platform for local business, musicians
February 14, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Joy Herbert stands on the sidewalk of the Lincoln Park Craft District in Duluth.
Business
Lincoln Park Business Group hires a new administrator
February 11, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten