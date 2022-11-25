Local businesses want Northland to shop small this Saturday

DULUTH — Each year, Small Business Saturday is celebrated nationally following Thanksgiving to encourage support of small, independent businesses.

It first began in 2010 to help promote Main Street businesses after the Great Recession. It has since grown into one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

This year, Small Business Saturday is especially important for the many local businesses still struggling to recover from the pandemic, supply disruptions, inflation and staffing shortages. A recent study by the National Federation of Independent Business shows workforce shortages and labor quality are top concerns for small businesses, with 46% reporting unfilled job openings.

Patronizing small businesses within the Twin Ports on Saturday can make a big impact by returning more than three times as much money per dollar to the community, according to the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. Over 80% of Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce members are small businesses with five or fewer employees.

Downtown Duluth also encourages shopping local this Saturday by releasing a list of 29 members participating in Small Business Saturday this year, which features sales, giveaways, raffles, prizes, discounts, promotions, holiday treats, activities, gifts with purchase, live demonstrations and more.

Main Street Lincoln Park is also featuring 17 small businesses within the Craft District that are offering deals during its Shop Small promotion .

More local Small Business Saturday events:

Zenith Bookstore is also hosting a special event Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. where local authors Tony Dierckins, Emily Kilgore and Sam Zimmerman will sign copies of their most recent books.

Juice Pharm will have live music, vendors, free wellness shots, discounts and more on Saturday.

This story originally listed an incorrect name for Main Street Lincoln Park. It was updated at 10:46 a.m. Nov. 29, 2022. The News Tribune regrets the error.