Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Scandinavian North opens in Canal Park

The gift shop sells Scandinavian textiles, household items, candy, jewelry and more.

Scandinavian products for sale
Shoppers look over a display of Swedish Hinza totes at Scandinavian North on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — Over 4,000 miles from his hometown of Huskvarna, Sweden, Martin Hallkvist hopes to share Scandinavian culture with others in the Northland.

Hallkvist is owner of Scandinavian North , which opened its second location May 5 in Canal Park at 335 Canal Park Drive. Daniel Haack will manage the staff of six.

Scandinavian products for sale
Scandinavian North at 335 Canal Park Drive.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

There is another location in Stillwater, Minnesota. A Scandinavian North shop was also located in Mall of America for two years before closing.

"It wasn't really a spot the business did real well in. The vibe wasn't right there," Hallkvist said, due to competition and customers' difficulty locating the store within the mall.

Scandinavian North is a gift shop that sells textiles, household items, candy, jewelry, clothing, accessories and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scandinavian products for sale
A wall of aprons for sale.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"People may know what a traditional Scandinavian gift shop looks like. You may have textiles. You have the traditional glassware, things made out of wood, carved things. When I started this business, I wanted to do it a little bit differently to show what Scandinavia is known for nowadays," Hallkvist said.

Scandinavian North puts emphasis on modern Scandinavian minimalist design elements. Each item and brand carried in the shop is specially selected.

more about canal park

"We want our products to be from Scandinavia, and if they're not, we want the connection with Scandinavia," said Hallkvist, who frequents shops and markets abroad to find authentic designers to feature in his stores.

The inventory carried at each store varies, so neither will have the exact same items. A large holiday selection will be featured during the off season.

The best-selling item in the store has been the Amazing Swedish Dishcloth. Made of cotton and cellulose fibers, it is low-waste and compostable.

Scandinavian products for sale
A wall of Swedish dish cloths for sale at Scandinavian North.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"That is in every Scandinavian home. It's something I grew up with and we have over 100 different patterns," said Hallkvist. "Here, you don't see it that much when you go into a home in the U.S. In Sweden, we don't use that much paper towels. Here, you can go through a couple sheets every time you have a meal when cleaning up in the kitchen. In Sweden, you use a hard brush and a dishcloth."

In Sweden, there's also a common event called fika, or a gathering with friends and family for coffee and treats, like cookies or pastries.

"I think that's why we carry so many treats. Swedes, I don't know about Norwegians in general, but Swedes are the biggest coffee consumers in the world. Not because we grow coffee, but because we like coffee so much. We like our treats as well, so we have a lot of that in the store," Hallkvist said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scandinavian products for sale
Swedish Japp chocolate bars for sale at Scandinavian North. A Japp bar, similar to a Milky Way bar, is made of caramel and chocolate nougat coated in chocolate.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Having come from a town made known for manufacturing royal rifles since 1689, and later for the Swedish and Norwegian armies — there weren't many other opportunities, Hallkvist said.

His mother worked at the local high school. His late father was a mercenary in the French Foreign Legion.

"The town grew up around the factory at the bottom of a waterfall. That's how they got their power for their machinery," Hallkvist said. "Today they're known for lawn mowers and garden products."

also read
A white food truck on side of road has extensive fire damage as firefighters stand nearby
Local
Duluth food truck destroyed in fire
The Chow Haul driver was not seriously injured Saturday.
June 18, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Permanent Cosmetics by Desire_before and after_web
Business
Permanent cosmetics studio opens in downtown Duluth
Desiré Dalrymple's business, located in the historic Hunter Building, began booking appointments this month.
June 18, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
A hamburger with jalapeno, orange carrot daikon and cream cheese sits in a basket with fries.
Business
Food review: New Lincoln Park burger joint delivers complex flavors, artful nostalgia
The Burger Paradox menu oozes charm with picks like the Paul B’Onion, What If I Want Wings? and the Galaxy Surfer.
June 16, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A grey building with a blue roof and three car washing bays.
Business
Duluth Carwash Co. buys self-service locations, rental homes
The five-property portfolio was purchased from Torvinen Rentals LLC for $850,000 with plans for improvements.
June 14, 2023 07:37 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
bookstore
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
At Duluth's Amazing Alonzo bookstore, stacks passed to new generation
Barb Plumb and her uncle founded it as a "paperback exchange" in 1982. She died in 2022, and her son, Eric Plumb, is continuing her legacy while adding some inventory — including vinyl.
June 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Two women pose outside the shop they own
Local
Weeping Willow makes the move to Superior
Family owned gift shop, formerly located in Duluth, specializes in unique, hand crafted items.
June 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Man talks near water.
Business
Duluth could be home to first public floating sauna in U.S.
Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna is embarking on an over $100,000 endeavor to create a floating sauna. It hopes to be ready by late July.
June 11, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Chorizo, shrimp, chicken and steak sizzles on a skillet with a small plate of beans, rice and salsa nearby.
Lifestyle
Food review: This Superior restaurant's dish is 'Especial'
The Guadalajara entree arrived sizzling on a skillet and stacked with chorizo, shrimp, chicken and steak.
June 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A woman with bags of rhubarb stalks in a walk-in cooler.
Business
Duluth businesses, nonprofits barter for rhubarb
Love Creamery, Positively 3rd Street Bakery, Vikre Distillery and Chum are among those accepting rhubarb donations in exchange for their products, or to help raise funds for community causes.
June 08, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
crepes from a food truck
Business
Parisian crepes inspire new Duluth food truck
Crepes Amour opens at North Shore Scenic Railroad.
June 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

Sweden is also dark and gray most of the year, which is why he decided to attend college in Tempe, Arizona: to study business in the sun.

Through his minor in convention sales, he interned at Lutsen Resort, where he organized corporate events.

"I really just fell in love with Minnesota because of the North Shore and the climate up there is just really similar to where I'm from in Sweden," Hallkvist said. "After that, I did not want to be in Arizona anymore because it's so hot in the summertime."

After graduating from Arizona State University in 2008, Hallkvist was married on the North Shore. His wife is from Brainerd and they currently live in Stillwater.

Smoke from a fire rising above buildings
Business
ALSO READ: Bergquist Imports regroups after fire damages warehouse, inventory
Owner Scott Camps said he's working with his insurance to plan the next steps of reopening the Cloquet Scandinavian gift shop, the contents of which suffered heavy smoke damage.
March 02, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

"I'm still not a citizen and I don't think I ever will, but I pay taxes and I have all the benefits Americans have. Except I don't get to vote, which is nice because I don't have to talk politics," Hallkvist said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scandinavian products for sale
Endless Flowers merchandise by Aveva Design.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

In 2010, he started a business called Designs of Sweden, where he sold imported items on the internet from his home. Two years later, he opened a small seasonal store in Scandia.

Business picked up after a couple summers, he said. In 2014, Hallkvist opened a store in Stillwater and changed the name to Scandinavian North shortly after.

"I was realizing there were more than Swedes that immigrated to Northern Minnesota," Hallkvist said.

Located on the St. Croix River with a lift bridge, Stillwater has worked well as a destination town location for his shop.

bookstore
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
ALSO READ: At Duluth's Amazing Alonzo bookstore, stacks passed to new generation
Barb Plumb and her uncle founded it as a "paperback exchange" in 1982. She died in 2022, and her son, Eric Plumb, is continuing her legacy while adding some inventory — including vinyl.
June 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

"Duluth is very similar," he said. "Tourism wise, that was a no-brainer."

Hallkvist waited four years for available space to open in Canal Park before signing a long-term lease.

Scandinavian products for sale
Marrimekko Finnish items for sale.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Since opening in the popular tourist destination, the feedback from customers has been positive.

"We have a great presence of Norwegian, Finnish and Swedish community up in Duluth," Hallkvist said. "Who knows where this will go? We've been thinking about down the road adding more stores in the Midwest."

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the gift shops, Hallkvist also partners with a fellow Swede, Anders Persson, in a separate business venture called Nordic Crayfish Co. , which opened three years ago. The two businesses do not intersect.

Nordic Crayfish Co. traps invasive rusty crayfish in Leech Lake, Minnesota, which are sent to their facility in Pine City to be packaged, either cooked or live.

"Since it's illegal to import crayfish from Louisiana because it's an invasive species, the industry in Minnesota is growing," Hallkvist said.

more by brielle bredsten
A woman poses for a photo
Business
New reporter joins Cloquet Pine Journal
Jess Waldbillig, of Cloquet, started June 5.
June 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Andrew Fayler
Business
New multimedia executive joins Duluth Media Group sales team
June 12, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
A bald young girl dressed in Evsie overalls, tank and boots.
Business
Maurices tween brand seeks brand ambassadors
June 07, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Inmates in green prison garb walk black labs with red harnesses on a lead outdoors
Local
Puppy trainers partner with Duluth prison camp
June 07, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
1894-the-whole-room.jpg
Business
Perham area restaurants primed for busy summer
June 09, 2023 08:05 AM
 · 
By  David Olson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
high school athletic complex
Local
Denfeld sports stadium renamed after two coaching greats
June 20, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Woman applies smoke around the bees
Local
Carlton County Extension offers workshop for the 'littlest livestock'
June 20, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Bus crash.jpg
Local
Iron Range school bus driver cited in crash
June 20, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen