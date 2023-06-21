Scandinavian North opens in Canal Park

DULUTH — Over 4,000 miles from his hometown of Huskvarna, Sweden, Martin Hallkvist hopes to share Scandinavian culture with others in the Northland.

Hallkvist is owner of Scandinavian North , which opened its second location May 5 in Canal Park at 335 Canal Park Drive. Daniel Haack will manage the staff of six.

Scandinavian North at 335 Canal Park Drive. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

There is another location in Stillwater, Minnesota. A Scandinavian North shop was also located in Mall of America for two years before closing.

"It wasn't really a spot the business did real well in. The vibe wasn't right there," Hallkvist said, due to competition and customers' difficulty locating the store within the mall.

Scandinavian North is a gift shop that sells textiles, household items, candy, jewelry, clothing, accessories and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

A wall of aprons for sale. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"People may know what a traditional Scandinavian gift shop looks like. You may have textiles. You have the traditional glassware, things made out of wood, carved things. When I started this business, I wanted to do it a little bit differently to show what Scandinavia is known for nowadays," Hallkvist said.

Scandinavian North puts emphasis on modern Scandinavian minimalist design elements. Each item and brand carried in the shop is specially selected.

more about canal park





"We want our products to be from Scandinavia, and if they're not, we want the connection with Scandinavia," said Hallkvist, who frequents shops and markets abroad to find authentic designers to feature in his stores.

The inventory carried at each store varies, so neither will have the exact same items. A large holiday selection will be featured during the off season.

The best-selling item in the store has been the Amazing Swedish Dishcloth. Made of cotton and cellulose fibers, it is low-waste and compostable.

A wall of Swedish dish cloths for sale at Scandinavian North. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"That is in every Scandinavian home. It's something I grew up with and we have over 100 different patterns," said Hallkvist. "Here, you don't see it that much when you go into a home in the U.S. In Sweden, we don't use that much paper towels. Here, you can go through a couple sheets every time you have a meal when cleaning up in the kitchen. In Sweden, you use a hard brush and a dishcloth."

In Sweden, there's also a common event called fika, or a gathering with friends and family for coffee and treats, like cookies or pastries.

"I think that's why we carry so many treats. Swedes, I don't know about Norwegians in general, but Swedes are the biggest coffee consumers in the world. Not because we grow coffee, but because we like coffee so much. We like our treats as well, so we have a lot of that in the store," Hallkvist said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swedish Japp chocolate bars for sale at Scandinavian North. A Japp bar, similar to a Milky Way bar, is made of caramel and chocolate nougat coated in chocolate. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Having come from a town made known for manufacturing royal rifles since 1689, and later for the Swedish and Norwegian armies — there weren't many other opportunities, Hallkvist said.

His mother worked at the local high school. His late father was a mercenary in the French Foreign Legion.

"The town grew up around the factory at the bottom of a waterfall. That's how they got their power for their machinery," Hallkvist said. "Today they're known for lawn mowers and garden products."

Sweden is also dark and gray most of the year, which is why he decided to attend college in Tempe, Arizona: to study business in the sun.

Through his minor in convention sales, he interned at Lutsen Resort, where he organized corporate events.

"I really just fell in love with Minnesota because of the North Shore and the climate up there is just really similar to where I'm from in Sweden," Hallkvist said. "After that, I did not want to be in Arizona anymore because it's so hot in the summertime."

After graduating from Arizona State University in 2008, Hallkvist was married on the North Shore. His wife is from Brainerd and they currently live in Stillwater.

Business ALSO READ: Bergquist Imports regroups after fire damages warehouse, inventory Owner Scott Camps said he's working with his insurance to plan the next steps of reopening the Cloquet Scandinavian gift shop, the contents of which suffered heavy smoke damage.

"I'm still not a citizen and I don't think I ever will, but I pay taxes and I have all the benefits Americans have. Except I don't get to vote, which is nice because I don't have to talk politics," Hallkvist said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Endless Flowers merchandise by Aveva Design. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

In 2010, he started a business called Designs of Sweden, where he sold imported items on the internet from his home. Two years later, he opened a small seasonal store in Scandia.

Business picked up after a couple summers, he said. In 2014, Hallkvist opened a store in Stillwater and changed the name to Scandinavian North shortly after.

"I was realizing there were more than Swedes that immigrated to Northern Minnesota," Hallkvist said.

Located on the St. Croix River with a lift bridge, Stillwater has worked well as a destination town location for his shop.

"Duluth is very similar," he said. "Tourism wise, that was a no-brainer."

Hallkvist waited four years for available space to open in Canal Park before signing a long-term lease.

Marrimekko Finnish items for sale. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Since opening in the popular tourist destination, the feedback from customers has been positive.

"We have a great presence of Norwegian, Finnish and Swedish community up in Duluth," Hallkvist said. "Who knows where this will go? We've been thinking about down the road adding more stores in the Midwest."

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the gift shops, Hallkvist also partners with a fellow Swede, Anders Persson, in a separate business venture called Nordic Crayfish Co. , which opened three years ago. The two businesses do not intersect.

Nordic Crayfish Co. traps invasive rusty crayfish in Leech Lake, Minnesota, which are sent to their facility in Pine City to be packaged, either cooked or live.

"Since it's illegal to import crayfish from Louisiana because it's an invasive species, the industry in Minnesota is growing," Hallkvist said.