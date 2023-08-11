Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Robot lawn mowers roll out in Duluth

“You could stick your fingers under there, and it would bump you and turn around. There would be no injury," Mitch Drobnick said.

Men pose with robot lawnmowers.
Mitch Drobnick, left, and Atle Rennan, of Rennan Drobnick Landscape and Snow, pose with some of their robots in a Duluth lawn Tuesday as a robot cuts the grass behind them.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 8:00 AM

DULUTH — The robots are here — and they’re mowing your lawn.

Rennan Drobnick Landscape and Snow is releasing its series of Husqvarna auto lawn mowers this month after a nearly two-year test period.

Standing in Atle Rennan and Mitch Drobnick’s backyard, a single unit silently guided over the green grass. Everyone comments on how quiet they are, said Rennan.

“The cutting mechanism is so much more efficient and smaller,” he explained. “If you’ve got a big turbine spinning, that makes a lot of noise, but that just uses little razor blades.”

The auto lawn mowers are developed by Swedish manufacturer Husqvarna, which specializes in all types of chainsaws, axes and personal protective equipment.

Hands show under the robot lawnmower.
Mitch Drobnick, general manager of Rennan Drobnick Landscape and Snow in Duluth, points out how much of the blade actually sticks out at any time under a robot.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Rennan and Drobnick carry six units, which weigh around 20 pounds and cost about $2,000. The mowers move at about 1-2 mph, and depending on the model, they can cover 0.4-26 acres.

For installation, the Duluth company buries a copper wire in a client’s lawn, which, similar to an invisible dog fence, guides the robot within the wire’s radius.

The mowers are built with bump sensors and two swiveling drive wheels, so if the unit brushes against a planted object, it will stop and change direction.

Robot lawnmower cuts grass.
A robot lawn mower cuts grass around objects in Duluth yard.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Three 1-inch, razor-like, carbon-steel blades are mounted on a disc system located in the center, about 4-5 inches from the outer edge of the mower. This makes the robot mowers “much safer” than a traditional unit, said Rennan.

“You could stick your fingers under there, and it would bump you and turn around. There would be no injury,” Drobnick said.

The mowers are installed with GPS trackers, and when a unit hits 20% battery life, it’ll find its guide wire, return to its charging home and plug itself in.

Robot drives into docking station.
A robot lawn mower docks itself to recharge in a Duluth lawn.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

If a thunderstorm or frost is forecast, Husqvarna communicates with the mowers, which will park themselves until it's clear to resume.

Users can set a mowing schedule via a smartphone app, Rennan said, and asked if one could hack the device, he felt confident.

Men give an interview.
A robot lawn mower from Rennan Drobnick Landscape and Snow cuts the grass as Atle Rennan, left, and Mitch Drobnick discuss their business.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Unless they have a quantum computer, they'd have a hard time hacking into Husqvarna software,” he added.

Clients pay a $100-$200 monthly fee based on lawn size. And, hiring the company means they’re in charge of maintenance, replacing blades, bearings or motors, but the mowers are built to last for 10 years, said Drobnick.

The business owners said they believe in this tech because it’s cleaner than a traditional setup, there’s no noise pollution, and it eliminates a chore for their clients.

In Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood, Jim Geidner lives on a corner lot with “a pretty dramatic slope” that he watches the device navigate with ease.

“It keeps the grass short. It goes out and nibbles like a rabbit,” he said.

It’s Geidner’s second summer with the unit he pays about $100 a month to use, and it’s worth every penny.

A man in a gray shirt and glasses holds a torso-sized black machine.
Jim Geidner holds his robot lawn mower outside his Duluth home Wednesday.
Contributed / Jim Geidner

The 57-year-old suffered a back injury eight years ago, followed up by nerve surgery.

After struggling to find consistent help with three lawn services, Geidner, who has used a robot vacuum cleaner for years, was willing to try the auto mower.

He likes that the unit is quiet, environmentally friendly, and he said adding it didn’t affect his electricity bill.

So far, the only issues have been his fault, like that time the mower bumped into a droopy hammock and turned itself off.

“It’s run over the garden hose 100 times and doesn’t damage it at all — much different than if you did that with your lawn mower, which I have,” he recalled.

The mower did brush up to Geidner’s dog with no effect. “The lawn mower, it’s really gentle,” he said.

Rennan was introduced to robot lawn mowers during a soccer exchange trip to Sweden, where they’re widely adopted. “It’s a favored way, not a new way, but ‘the way,’” he said.

Rennan started a lawn care business in 2019, and after meeting Drobnick while attending college, Rennan decided to focus on developing his business with Drobnick as a partner.

They're currently servicing Duluth, Hermantown and Proctor. The goal is to expand to Cloquet, Two Harbors and more next summer.

As for what’s next: “Hopefully, this winter, Duluthians will get to see a robot doing snow removal around town,” Rennan said, adding, the robots are 2 feet by 8 feet and weigh 100 pounds.

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 17 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014 as its features editor, and today, she writes about the people, the heartbeat of the community.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

In 2006, she earned bachelor's degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota, and that summer, she started her career as a copy editor and page designer at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald, a Forum Communications Co. sister publication. In 2012, she helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving east to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
