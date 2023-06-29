Revolving door continues at rotating restaurant

DULUTH — The rotating restaurant atop the Radisson Hotel Duluth-Harborview will once again change hands with the opening of Harbor 360, possibly as soon as next week.

“We are dedicated to creating a space that celebrates the essence of Duluth and offers an inclusive dining experience for all, tourists and locals alike,” the Radisson Duluth-Harborview said in a press release.

The Radisson Duluth-Harborview hotel. Noah Beardslee / Duluth News Tribune

The new eatery will have a “1960s Palm Springs supper club atmosphere” and have fast-casual food, board games and a full bar according to the hotel’s website. It will be the fourth restaurant to operate out of the Radisson’s 16th floor and the third since 2010.

The former occupant, Apostle Supper Club , had a one-year contract to operate the restaurant with an understanding the arrangement was meant to be temporary, according to restaurant-owner Brian Ingram.

“We had a ton of fun and loved the venue and we wish them the best with their next pop-up or long-term commitment for the space,” Ingram said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Ingram, the Apostle Supper Club in Duluth served as a proof-of-concept for a St. Paul restaurant of the same name that opened six months after the Duluth location debuted in May 2022.

In addition, the Apostle Supper Club was also pledged to donate some of its profits to a community cause. Ingram promised 3% of the restaurant’s revenue would go to Life House , a nonprofit organization that assists homeless youth. Ingram said the restaurant also financially assisted some of its employees who came through Life House.

“We had some team members that had come through the Life House program and had some, just difficulties with paying rent, and housing, and cars and how do they get to and from work," Ingram said. "And we wrote those checks directly to those folks and helped with things like rent and helped with deposits to get into apartments."

Representatives from Life House were unavailable for comment.

It is unclear what the future is for the False Eyedoll Lounge on the hotel's first floor, which Ingram opened around the same time as the Apostle Supper Club. The bar was previously the Bowery Brothers.